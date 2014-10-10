Global silicone gel market is estimated to reach USD 1519.54 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for silicone gel in electrical and electronics industries, various end-use industries, low toxicity are few major driving factors of the market.

Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this silicone gel report. The analysis of the chemicals&materials industry and its effect on the current market environment has been summarized properly in this silicone gel market research report. Nevertheless, this global silicone gel market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. In this report, the information of various market segments have been covered, researched and investigated which depends on various market and industry fragments, for example, application, vertical, arrangement model, end client, and geography.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Silicone Gel Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in silicone gel market are Wacker Chemie AG, Dow, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Momentive, Elkem Silicones, Gelest, Inc, Kcc Corporation, Nusil, Siltech Corporation, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, North Coast Medical Inc., Novagard Solutions, Silicone Solutions, Silicones, Inc., Lanxess, B.P. Chemicals, Clariant, CHT Germany Gmbh, Chemchina, Mccoy Group Of Companies, Laboratoires Arion, Anand Biotech, Apple Rubber Products among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, MedResults Partnered with Sientra® for the product named BIOCORNEUM®. This product is developed for Silicone Scar Treatment. It decreases the appearance of old scars and prevents as well as minimizes the formation of hypertrophic scars

In March 2017, Momentive Performance Materials Inc. launched new product Velvesil E-Gel PMF. This product is specially made for the cosmetic industry which is displayed in cosmetics Global show organised in London

Market Drivers:

Efficient & superior properties of silicone gels

Low toxicity

Rapid increase in growth of electrical & electronics industry across the world

Upcoming demand from various new end-use industries

Market Restraints:

The manufacturing cost is higher

Competitive Analysis: Global Silicone Gel Market

Global silicone gel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of silicone gel market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Silicone Gel Market

By Product

Inorganic silicone gel

Organic silicone gel.

By Thickness

Above 7.0nm

5nm to7.0nm

5nm to 5nm

Below 2.5nm

By End Use Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive Electronics

LED lighting

HV insulation

Photovoltaic (PV)

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Prosthetic and Implant

Scar treatment and wound care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

