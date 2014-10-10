Silicone Gel Market Emerging Opportunities, Revenue Analysis and Growth Projections by Novagard Solutions, Silicone Solutions, Silicones, Inc., Lanxess, B.P. Chemicals, Clariant, CHT Germany Gmbh & Others
Global silicone gel market is estimated to reach USD 1519.54 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for silicone gel in electrical and electronics industries, various end-use industries, low toxicity are few major driving factors of the market.
Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this silicone gel report. The analysis of the chemicals&materials industry and its effect on the current market environment has been summarized properly in this silicone gel market research report. Nevertheless, this global silicone gel market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. In this report, the information of various market segments have been covered, researched and investigated which depends on various market and industry fragments, for example, application, vertical, arrangement model, end client, and geography.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Silicone Gel Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in silicone gel market are Wacker Chemie AG, Dow, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Momentive, Elkem Silicones, Gelest, Inc, Kcc Corporation, Nusil, Siltech Corporation, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, North Coast Medical Inc., Novagard Solutions, Silicone Solutions, Silicones, Inc., Lanxess, B.P. Chemicals, Clariant, CHT Germany Gmbh, Chemchina, Mccoy Group Of Companies, Laboratoires Arion, Anand Biotech, Apple Rubber Products among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
In April 2018, MedResults Partnered with Sientra® for the product named BIOCORNEUM®. This product is developed for Silicone Scar Treatment. It decreases the appearance of old scars and prevents as well as minimizes the formation of hypertrophic scars
In March 2017, Momentive Performance Materials Inc. launched new product Velvesil E-Gel PMF. This product is specially made for the cosmetic industry which is displayed in cosmetics Global show organised in London
Market Drivers:
Efficient & superior properties of silicone gels
Low toxicity
Rapid increase in growth of electrical & electronics industry across the world
Upcoming demand from various new end-use industries
Market Restraints:
The manufacturing cost is higher
Competitive Analysis: Global Silicone Gel Market
Global silicone gel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of silicone gel market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Silicone Gel Market
By Product
Inorganic silicone gel
Organic silicone gel.
By Thickness
Above 7.0nm
5nm to7.0nm
5nm to 5nm
Below 2.5nm
By End Use Industry
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive Electronics
LED lighting
HV insulation
Photovoltaic (PV)
Medical & Pharmaceuticals
Prosthetic and Implant
Scar treatment and wound care
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key Market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
