Global Carrageenan Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 988.78 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1,474.28 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits of using tissue towels for the health of the individual and prevention of infections and their transferring.

This carrageenan market report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. Market definition covered in this carrageenan report studies the market drivers and market restraints with which businesses can get idea of whether to increase or decrease the production of a particular product. The systematic study of this carrageenan market report helps in planning development strategies to increase deals and assemble brand picture in the market. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and food&beverage industry.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the carrageenan market are Marcel Trading Corporation., MCPI, SELT- MG, Seatech Carrageenan Company, Ina Food Industry Co., Ltd., ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation, Quest International, Inc., TBK Manufacturing Corporation., Ingredients Solutions, Inc., AquAgri Processing Private Limited., Devson Impex Private Limited, Shemberg Corporation, Zamboanga Carrageenan, W Group., CP Kelco, FMC Corporation.

Competitive Analysis:

Global carrageenan market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares carrageenan market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of processed foods.

Growing demand for hydrocolloids

Alternative to animal-sourced gelatin

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating raw material prices and high cost of products

Health concerns related to gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases

Availability of alternatives

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, CP Kelco made an announcement about PT. Azelis Indonesia Distribusi being their new and exclusive distributor for all the products manufactured by CP Kelco. These include all products with food and beverage applications.

In May 2017, CP decided for seeking strategic buyer for the Cebu plant, on the basis of the company’s strategy and business objectives. Gel-pressed/refined carrageenan (GPC) and semi-refined carrageenan (SRC) products were the primary products of Cebu plant.

Segmentation:

By Type

Kappa Carrageenan

Lota Carrageenan

Lambda Carrageenan

Others

By Application

Alternative to Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionary

Beverages

Dairy Products

Meat & Poultry Products

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Source

Chondrus

Gigartina

Iridaea

Others

By Food Grade

E407

E407 A

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

