The market intelligence report on the Cannabis Based Beverages industry offers the readers an extensive assessment of the sector, along with the potential growth of the same to be expected in the coming years. In the study, 2016 and 2017 have been referred to for determining the past performance, while 2018 has been assumed as the base year to predict the trajectory of the progress of the industry during the forecast years from 2019 to 2026. The report is aimed at helping the reader get a holistic view of the market with all crucial aspects in order to decipher optimum business plans.

Prominent Players in the global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder market are New Age Beverages Corporation, Coalition brewing, Beverages Trade Network, Lagunitas, General Cannabis Corporation, The Supreme Cannabis Company, Koios Beverage Corporation, The Alkaline Water Company, SK Rodnik, Cannabis Energy Drink, and Dutch Windmill Spirits.

Scope of the Report:

The report underlines the market trends drawn after the assessment of the past data gathered from 2016 and 2017 and performs a comprehensive study of the trends in the sector to derive market insights and calculate the CAGR that can be expected in the forecast years. The report also scrutinizes the financial performance, novel technologies, and strategic expansion undertaken by the company, which includes mergers and acquisitions and collaborations. The study also outlines the technological advancements in the sector, especially those credited to top companies in the industry. The report categorizes the industry by inspecting the competitive landscape in the global setting and individually profiling key players and new entrants engaged in the sector.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global cannabis-based beverages Market based on Product type, End-user, Distribution channel, Application, Component, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Alcoholic

Cannabis-Infused Spirits

Cannabis-Infused Beers

Cannabis-Infused Wines

Others

Non-Alcoholic

Marijuana Elixirs

Marijuana Tea

Cannabis Soda

Cannabis Coffee and Cold Brew

Cannabis infused vitamin based energy water

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Household

Hotel/Restaurant/Café [HoReCa

Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Medication

Recreation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U,.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



To give better clarity of the market scenario, the report also analyzes customer preferences, the increasing levels of disposable incomes, and how these critical aspects can affect the global market scenario. The reader will also gain benefit from the analysis of the value chain, supply chain, and demand and supply dynamics that are derived after employing both primary and secondary sources for the research.

The research report answers the following key questions:

What is the growth rate of the market during the forecast period between 2019 to 2026?

What are the significant drivers and constraints that will impact the future of the Cannabis Based Beverages market?

How much is the market size and share estimated to grow in the forecast period?

Who are the key industry players and which executive strategies will they employ that can substantially impact the growth of the Cannabis Based Beverages market globally?

What are the most notable trends observed in the past data that can be expected to affect the CAGR of the Cannabis Based Beverages market?

What are the predictions for the Cannabis Based Beverages industry in the forecast period based on the detailed analysis of its critical aspects?

There are 12 Chapters that describe the development of the global Cannabis Based Beverages market.

Chapter 1 covers the introduction of the Cannabis Based Beverages market, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market challenges, and market drivers;

Chapter 2 talks about the top vendors, with an in-depth analysis of their sales, revenue and pricing strategies for the duration 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among top vendors in the sector. It categorizes the market using sales, revenue, and market share data for 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, shows the global market by regions and the proportionate size of each market region based on sales, revenue, and market share of Cannabis Based Beverages, for the period 2012-2017;

Continue…