Global industrial valves and actuators market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.58% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing penetration of industrial automation has further surged the use of actuators and valves.

In this report, a thorough investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players and develops the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI). This market report focuses on important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This market report helps you with all the above by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. Market research analysis report is truly a backbone for every business that desire to thrive in the market.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial valves and actuators market are Siemens, Baker Hughes, Honeywell International Inc., Emersion Electric Co., Bürkert , Pentair plc., Schlumberger Limited., Rotork, Flowserve Corporation, Watts Water Technologies, GWC Italia SpA, Eaton, Festo Corporation, Moog Inc., SMC Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Delta Pacific Supplies Inc, PetrolValves, Camtech Mannufacturing FZCO, Valvitalia SpA, ABB, Goodwin PLC, ALFA LAVAL, Velan Inc., and Curtiss-Wright among others.

Market Drivers:

The growing demand from industrial sectors such as oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment and energy & power industry is driving the growth of the market

Technological advancements is propelling the use of smart valves and actuators which is boosting the market growth

The stringent government regulations and compliances is contributing to the growth of the market

The smart city development initiative across the globe is fueling the growth of this market

Increasing demand for predictive maintenance techniques from manufacturing industries is driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating prices of oil and gas will restrict the growth of the market

Volatility of raw material prices is hampering the market growth

The downtime due to repair and maintenance is a restraint for this market

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial valves and actuators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of industrial valves and actuators market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation: Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market

By Type

Actuators

Electric Actuators

Mechanical Actuators

Pneumatic Actuators

Hydraulic Actuators

Valves

Quarter-Turn Valves

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valve

Plug Valve

Spherical Valve

Multi-Turn Valves

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Fixed Cone Valve

Needle Valve

Pinch Valve

Control Valves

Pneumatic Control Valve

Hydraulic Control Valve

Electric Control Valve

By Application

Oil and Gas

Paper and Pulp

Mining

Water and Wastewater

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, IMI Precision Engineering has launched electric actuator solution ELION which offers great flexibility and enhanced control as well as it cuts down the cost in industrial automation. Due to its features such as accurate positioning and precision is being preferred by the users globally. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue and to enhance its product portfolio in the market

In December 2018, IMI precision Engineering has developed its new technology in Ball Valves which is strictly in accordance with the standards and regulations by which it can be used in road rail vehicles. This new product can offer optimal performance in the temperatures ranging between -40°C to +85 °C. The product has solved the traditional problems. It is durable and preferred solution for the rail operators. This technology development will help the company to increase its revenue generation

