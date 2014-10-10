Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Development Strategies and Competitive Analysis 2026|Rotork, Flowserve Corporation, Watts Water Technologies, GWC Italia SpA, Eaton, Festo Corporation & Others
Global industrial valves and actuators market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.58% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing penetration of industrial automation has further surged the use of actuators and valves.
In this report, a thorough investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players and develops the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI). This market report focuses on important aspects of the market that include but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This market report helps you with all the above by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. Market research analysis report is truly a backbone for every business that desire to thrive in the market.
Major Market Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in global industrial valves and actuators market are Siemens, Baker Hughes, Honeywell International Inc., Emersion Electric Co., Bürkert , Pentair plc., Schlumberger Limited., Rotork, Flowserve Corporation, Watts Water Technologies, GWC Italia SpA, Eaton, Festo Corporation, Moog Inc., SMC Corporation, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, Delta Pacific Supplies Inc, PetrolValves, Camtech Mannufacturing FZCO, Valvitalia SpA, ABB, Goodwin PLC, ALFA LAVAL, Velan Inc., and Curtiss-Wright among others.
Market Drivers:
The growing demand from industrial sectors such as oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment and energy & power industry is driving the growth of the market
Technological advancements is propelling the use of smart valves and actuators which is boosting the market growth
The stringent government regulations and compliances is contributing to the growth of the market
The smart city development initiative across the globe is fueling the growth of this market
Increasing demand for predictive maintenance techniques from manufacturing industries is driver for this market
Market Restraints:
Fluctuating prices of oil and gas will restrict the growth of the market
Volatility of raw material prices is hampering the market growth
The downtime due to repair and maintenance is a restraint for this market
Competitive Analysis
Global industrial valves and actuators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of industrial valves and actuators market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Segmentation: Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market
By Type
Actuators
Electric Actuators
Mechanical Actuators
Pneumatic Actuators
Hydraulic Actuators
Valves
Quarter-Turn Valves
Ball Valve
Butterfly Valve
Plug Valve
Spherical Valve
Multi-Turn Valves
Gate Valve
Globe Valve
Fixed Cone Valve
Needle Valve
Pinch Valve
Control Valves
Pneumatic Control Valve
Hydraulic Control Valve
Electric Control Valve
By Application
Oil and Gas
Paper and Pulp
Mining
Water and Wastewater
Food and Beverages
Energy and Power
Automotive
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In March 2019, IMI Precision Engineering has launched electric actuator solution ELION which offers great flexibility and enhanced control as well as it cuts down the cost in industrial automation. Due to its features such as accurate positioning and precision is being preferred by the users globally. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue and to enhance its product portfolio in the market
In December 2018, IMI precision Engineering has developed its new technology in Ball Valves which is strictly in accordance with the standards and regulations by which it can be used in road rail vehicles. This new product can offer optimal performance in the temperatures ranging between -40°C to +85 °C. The product has solved the traditional problems. It is durable and preferred solution for the rail operators. This technology development will help the company to increase its revenue generation
