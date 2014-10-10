Global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in automotive sector and rising demand for construction industry are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market are Permali Gloucester Limited, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC., PAR Group, BASF SE, The Lubrizol Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., AMERICAN POLYFILM, INC., 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, MH&W International Corp., Wiman Corporation, DUNMORE., RTP Company, OG CORPORATION, Sanyo Corporation of America., Nihon Matai Co.,Ltd, Novotex Italiana Spa among others.

Market Drivers:

Government assistance to increase the flow of FDI and increased expenditure capacity in many developing countries is also likely to increase the market growth

Rising demand from automotive sector will also enhance the growth of the market

Increasing spending on construction activities will also accelerate the market growth

Growing awareness about the properties of TPU such as waterproofness, high resilience, and cool temperature resistance is another factor contributing as a factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Short shelf life of the TPU will restrict the market growth

High cost as compared to the alternatives will also hamper the market growth

Ability to be hydrolyzed specially in polyester-based TPU acts as a market restraint

Competitive Analysis:

Global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market

By Application

Automotive

Railway

Leisure

Energy

Building & Construction

Furniture

Aerospace

Others

By Product Type

Polyether

Polyester

Polycaprolactone

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, The Lubrizol Corporation announced the launch of their Pearlbond 1160L which is a Pearlbond thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) grade which is specially designed for webs, films and powders. This new grade is toluene free and is environment friendly & lightweight as well. With this new launch now company can provide two new solutions for adhesive formulators high-melt strength Pearlbond 1160 and the new Pearlbond 1160. It is a gel-free, high-performance alternative that can be easily processed and offers new options for stitch-free bonding and waterproofing adhesives in a wide range of applications

In October 2015, SWM announced the acquisition Argotec. This acquisition will help the company to transform SWM and deal in non- tobacco business. Argotec films, which complement present manufacturing capacities for extruded resin of SWM, will produce appealing margins in high-value added apps that serve a variety of end markets, including paint protection, glass lamination, medical and graphics

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

