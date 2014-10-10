Coil coating is a process which is used for the coating of coils of metals. Functional coil coating is a pre-treatment method for metal surface as they have the ability to increase the resistance, flexibility, and improve color textures. They are usually made up of material like acrylic, plastisol, polyester, polyurethane etc. Due to their properties they are very suitable for metal roofs, garage units, and garage doors. They are widely used in industries like appliances, automobile, construction etc. Improvement in the standard of living of the people is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Global Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

Global Functional Coil Coating Market By Material (Acrylic, Epoxy Resins, Plastisol, Polyvinylidene Fluoride, Polyester, Polyurethane, PVC/ Vinyl), End- User (Construction, Appliances, Automobile Industry, Others), Application (Steel Coating, Aluminium Coating), Product Type (Topcoats, Primers, Backing Coats, Others), Technology (Liquid Coating, Water Borne, Solvent Based, Powder Coating), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive landscape

List of the Major Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global functional coil coating market are Axalta Coating Systems, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., Valspar, The Chemours Company, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, NOROO Coil Coatings Co., Ltd., Becker Group Ltd, Dura Coat Products, Inc., Italcoat Srl, Jotun, Titan Coatings, Inc., Chemetall GmbH, Replasa, ARCEO Engineering, LORD Corporation, Salchi Metalcoat S.r.l, Kömmerling Chemische Fabrik GmbH.

Synopsis of the report

Geographic landscape:

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

