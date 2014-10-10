Wide-ranging market information of the INTERNET OF ROBOTIC THINGS (IORT) Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

In this report, market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 29.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

An introduction of Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market 2019

Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) is described as the implementation of robots in an Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure enabling the communication of robots with other components of IoT. This technology essentially translates to interconnectivity of robots and other components resulting in the availability of Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) infrastructure.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- ABB; KUKA AG; FANUC CORPORATION; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Google; Cisco; Intel Corporation; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Aethon; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.; others

Worldwide Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In August 2019, International Conference on Internet of Robotic Things and Automation (IORTA’19) was held from August 5-8, 2019 at University of Oxford, United Kingdom. The conference was organized to provide a platform for the individuals and communities, helping them in gaining all of the valuable information and addressing the challenges expected to be prevalent throughout the industry

In May 2019, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. announced the availability of world’s first sentient AI designed in a cost-effective manner. This AI sentience has been developed for home-care robots and is a strategic launch considering the strategy of GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. on developing “AI Mobile Robot Solutions” for “Safety, Security and Service”

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Component

Sensors

Actuators

Power Source

Control Systems

By Software

Real Time Streaming Analytics

Security Solution

Data Management

Remote Monitoring System

Network Bandwidth Management

By Platform

Device Management Platform

Application Management Platform

Network Management Platform

By Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application

Collaborative Industrial Robots

Service Sector

Professional Services

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence of technology usage from the e-commerce vertical; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Reduced time required for healthy return on investment acts as a market driver

Significant costs associated with the research and development of these solutions; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lengthy procedure associated with the development of these solutions will also hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

