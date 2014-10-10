Wide-ranging market information of the ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

An introduction of Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market 2019

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) is described as the method for incorporating the data associated with clinical trials in an electronic manner. This method ensures that the quality of data being collected is unaffected and the highest quality can be maintained while meeting the appropriate regulatory demands.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Oracle; Medidata Solutions; Parexel International Corporation; IBM Corporation; eClinical Solutions LLC; Omnicomm Systems; Kayentis; Signant Health; ERT Clinical; Bioclinica; YPrime LLC; WIRB-Copernicus Group; Castor EDC among others.

Worldwide Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

What is the Recent Development of the Market?

In June 2019, Signant Health formulated from the merger of CRF Bracket and CRF Health was officially launched. Combining the service offerings relating to eCOA, eConsent, Clinical Supplies, IRT, Patient Engagement and Endpoint Quality; Signant Health will be able to offer one of the broadest clinical suites commercially available. The company will be focused on gaining greater expertise and innovate their services to include the latest solutions for their customers

In June 2018, Omnicomm Systems announced that they had established a partnership with Kayentis for provision of Omnicomm’s “TrialMaster” combined with Kayentis’ “Clin’form” and “eCOA Solution”. This partnership will help provide consumers with a combined platform as the consumers had individually adopted both the solutions for their clinical trial needs

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type

Web Hosted

License Enterprise

Cloud-Based

By Platform

Hospitals

CROs

Academic Institutes

Pharma & Biotech Organizations

Medical Device Manufacturers

Market Drivers and Restraints

Rising levels of innovations and technological advancements in the market for these solutions acts as a market driver

Enhanced need for maintaining better levels of security and quality of clinical trials and associated clinical data will also boost the market growth

Large levels of financial costs associated with the deployment and utilization of these systems; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Complications in the integration and operations of these solutions due to the various regulatory presence of authorities across the industry; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth

