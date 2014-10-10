Wide-ranging market information of the NEW ENERGY VEHICLES Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

An introduction of New Energy Vehicles Market 2019

This Report Covers By Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Buses, Industrial Vehicles, Scooters, Others), Energy Type (BEV’s, PHEV’s, FCEV’s), Power Source (Stored Electricity, On Board Electric Generator), Powertrain (Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid, Combined Hybrid), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The word “new energy vehicle” is used for automobiles such as plug-in electric vehicles and automobiles that run or work on electric batteries. The amount of cars that use petroleum fuel is growing day by day, emitting oxide of nitrogen and oxide of sulfur, causing pollution. A new design, a new energy vehicle, was implemented to avoid this by government in different nations. In electric battery energy is stored inside the vehicle, making it operable. These automobiles do not need any kind of environmentally dangerous fuel, gas or oil.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Nissan, Tesla, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Motors, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, Renault, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Volkswagen, Honda Motor Company, Fiat Automobiles, BYD Company Ltd, CHERY, ZOTYE AUTO Zotye Holding Group, YUTONG,others

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Surging preference for energy efficient vehicles is driving the growth of the market

Various initiatives by government is helping to grow the market

Lack of knowledge about energy efficient vehicles hinders the market growth

Improper charging infrastructure is hampering the market growth

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In June 2019, Kia Motors is planning to launch cost effective electric vehicles in India in partnership with Hyundai Motors and with government support under FAME II scheme. Hyundai Motor Group is also launching four new models including its upcoming SUV Seltos.

In August 2019, Tesla launched Model 3 in South Korea. Under 10 hours, these vehicles can be fully charged. They are very cost effective and have advantages of small pack of batteries. Tesla has to face strict regulations of the government in South Korea.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Buses

Industrial Vehicles

Scooters

Others

By Energy Type

BEV’s

PHEV’s

FCEV’s

By Power Source

Stored Electricity

On Board Electric Generator

By Powertrain

Series Hybrid

Parallel Hybrid

Combined Hybrid

Competitive Analysis

Global new energy vehicles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global new energy vehicles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology:

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

