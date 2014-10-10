Wide-ranging market information of the ASIA-PACIFIC NETWORK PACKET BROKER Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

An introduction of Asia-Pacific Network Packet Broker Market 2019

This Report Covers By Network Set Up (On-Premise, Cloud, Virtual), Security Tools (Active (Inline), Passive), Band-Width (1 GBPS and 10 GBPS, 40 GBPS, 100 GBPS), End-User (Enterprises, Service Providers, Government Organizations), Country (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Network packet broker (NPBs) is intended to provide any particular tool with the traffic of concern. NPBs aggregate and filter the information sent to instruments and add smart grooming and enhancement of safety, such as deduplication, SSL decryption, information masking and threat information. The network packet broker market’s development is a result of a requirement for streamlined data center administration and automation and increased cloud services demand.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- NETSCOUT, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies, Gigamon, APCON, Garland Technology, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Network Critical, Corvil, Microtel Innovation S.r.l, Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., CPACKET NETWORKS, Niagara Networks, Profitap HQ B.V., others

Worldwide Asia-Pacific Network Packet Broker Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In July 2019, Niagara Networks collaborated with L7 Defense for API security in order to attempt to bring zero trust safety to API communication across a company network. Niagara Networks collects traffic throughout the network and offers Ammune complete visibility for risk inspection to secure the API. The company enhances the customer base with this collaboration.

In July 2018, Gigamon launched “next-generation” network packet broker in security business. This helps in setting up its network visibility equipment as traffic monitoring systems by identifying the movement in any network and transmitting them to suitable security tool for additional inquiry. This will help the company in sale maximization by catering the customer’s needs.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

On the basis of network set up, the market is segmented into on-premise, virtual and cloud

On the basis of security tools, the market is segmented into passive and active (inline)

On the basis of band-width, the market is segmented into 1 GBPS and 10 GBPS, 40 GBPS and 100 GBPS

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into service providers, enterprises and government organizations

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Asia-Pacific Network Packet Broker Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Asia-Pacific Network Packet Broker market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Asia-Pacific Network Packet Broker market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Asia-Pacific Network Packet Broker market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Asia-Pacific Network Packet Broker Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

