This Market accounted for USD 3.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Evonik Industries, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Hexion Inc., BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Cardolite Corporation, Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Atul Limited, Epoxy Base Electronic Material Co. Ltd. and many more.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

High demand in construction and wind energy

Technological advancement in the manufacturing sector

Growing demand for eco-friendly paints & coatings

Environmental regulation in European countries

By Type (Amine-Based Curing Agents, Anhydride Curing Agents),

By Application (Coatings, Construction, Adhesives, Composites, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics)

The EPOXY CURING AGENTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

