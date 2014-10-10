Double Coated Foam Tape Market Key Trends 2019: By , Shanghai YGZC New Materials Technology (Group) Co., Bow Tape CO., LTD, Essentra plc, J R TAPE PRODUCTS PVT. LTD & Others
Global double coated foam tape market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the varied properties of the double coated foam tape and increased demand from the end-users.
The statistical and numerical data that has been included in the report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. In double coated foam tape report; a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. A competent data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness.double coated foam tape report is a meticulous analysis of existing scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this report takes into consideration a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
Ask For Complimentary Sample PDF| Request At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-double-coated-foam-tape-market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global double coated foam tape market are 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, tesa Tapes (India) Private Limited, Berry Global Inc., Scapa Group plc., Shanghai YGZC New Materials Technology (Group) Co., Bow Tape CO., LTD, Essentra plc, J R TAPE PRODUCTS PVT. LTD., V. Himark (USA) Inc., Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd., Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd, Saint-Gobain, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, LAMATEK, Inc., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION among others.
Market Drivers:
Increased demand from the end-user industries is expected to drive the market in the forecast period
Varied properties of the double coated foam tape; this factor will also propel the market growth in near future
Increasing technological advancements; this factor will also drive the market
High demand of double coated foam tapes from the automotive industry, this factor will also drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
High cost of double coated foam tape; this factor is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period
Increasing competition among the end use industries for low cost products, will also restrain the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
In February 2017, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, a leader of pressure-sensitive tapes, acquired Syntac Coated Products, LLC, a manufacturer of specialty adhesive coated products. The acquisition will help the company in providing broad product portfolio to their customers across the globe.
In October 2016, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., a high performance plastics company, focused on the sales expansion and product development of their electronics field. The company has been providing products such as sealants, fine particles and tapes to various electronic devices market. The expansion will help the company in strengthening their product portfolio, so as to meet the growing demands of customers.
Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at :https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-double-coated-foam-tape-market
Segmentation: Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market
By Material Type
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyurethane Resins (PUR)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene Tetraphlate (PET)
Polypropylene (PP)
Others
By Adhesive Type
Acrylic-based
Rubber-based
Silicon-based
By Application
Mounting
Sound Dampening
Glass Glazing
High Temperature Applications
Bonding
Others
By End-User
Automotive
Building & Construction
Household
Electrical & Electronics
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis:
Global double coated foam tape market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of double coated foam tape market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-double-coated-foam-tape-market
Key Insights in the report:
Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
Key market players involved in this industry
Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
Competitive analysis of the key players involved
About Data Bridge Market Research
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com