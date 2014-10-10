Global double coated foam tape market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the varied properties of the double coated foam tape and increased demand from the end-users.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global double coated foam tape market are 3M, Intertape Polymer Group, tesa Tapes (India) Private Limited, Berry Global Inc., Scapa Group plc., Shanghai YGZC New Materials Technology (Group) Co., Bow Tape CO., LTD, Essentra plc, J R TAPE PRODUCTS PVT. LTD., V. Himark (USA) Inc., Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd., Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd, Saint-Gobain, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, LAMATEK, Inc., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION among others.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand from the end-user industries is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Varied properties of the double coated foam tape; this factor will also propel the market growth in near future

Increasing technological advancements; this factor will also drive the market

High demand of double coated foam tapes from the automotive industry, this factor will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of double coated foam tape; this factor is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period

Increasing competition among the end use industries for low cost products, will also restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2017, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, a leader of pressure-sensitive tapes, acquired Syntac Coated Products, LLC, a manufacturer of specialty adhesive coated products. The acquisition will help the company in providing broad product portfolio to their customers across the globe.

In October 2016, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., a high performance plastics company, focused on the sales expansion and product development of their electronics field. The company has been providing products such as sealants, fine particles and tapes to various electronic devices market. The expansion will help the company in strengthening their product portfolio, so as to meet the growing demands of customers.

Segmentation: Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyurethane Resins (PUR)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Tetraphlate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Adhesive Type

Acrylic-based

Rubber-based

Silicon-based

By Application

Mounting

Sound Dampening

Glass Glazing

High Temperature Applications

Bonding

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Building & Construction

Household

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global double coated foam tape market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of double coated foam tape market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

