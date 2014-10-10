Global poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 24.7% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Increasing approvals of novel PARP inhibitors and mergers & acquisitions of many pharmaceutical companies brings a great opportunity for growth of the market.

Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market report all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. This poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market research report encompasses a comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production. Acquiring valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market are Pfizer Inc., CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Artios Pharma, Genentech, Inc., www.inotekcorp.com, onxeo, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sierra Oncology, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., Repare Therapeutics among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Pfizer Inc. received the U.S FDA approval for Talzenna (talazoparib), a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor used for treatment of patients with breast cancer. The drug candidate shows potential effectiveness in deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm), HER2‑negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The novel drug candidate will provide an effective treatment to the patients suffering from breast cancer and Pfizer Inc. will expand its business revenue by production and commercialization of the drug

In April 2018, CLOVIS ONCOLOGY received the U. S. FDA approval for Rubraca, a poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor used for treatment of patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer. The novel drug candidate will provide an effective treatment to the patients suffering from recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer enabling the company in expanding its business revenue

Segmentation: Global Poly (ADP-Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors Market

By Drugs Type

Talazoparib

Veliparib

Olaparib

Others

By Indication Type

Ovarian Cancer

Fallopian Tube Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europ

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

