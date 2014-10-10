The latest report on Sjögren’s Syndrome market gives an essential review of the business including definitions, groupings, applications, and industry chain structure. This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Sjögren’s Syndrome market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Details of few key market players are given here- Advanz Pharmaceutical, Eisai Co., Ltd.,., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Inc.

Sjögren’s Syndrome Market Outlook-:

Global Sjögren’s syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Sjögren’s syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Breakdown of Sjögren’s Syndrome Market-:

By Type

Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome

Secondary Sjögren’s Syndrome

By Symptoms

Dry Eyes

Dry Mouth

Others

By Diagnosis

Blood Tests

Eye Tests

Lip Biopsy

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Others

By Drugs

Salagen

Evoxac

Plaquenil

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Regional Insights-

The Sjögren’s Syndrome market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Market Definition: Global Sjögren’s Syndrome Market

Sjögren’s syndrome is an autoimmune disease that causes dryness of the mouth and eyes. This syndrome is associated with other immune system disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. The major symptoms of this syndrome are dryness in eyes and mouth followed by joint pain, swollen salivary glands and others. There are two types of Sjogren’s syndromes i.e. primary Sjogren’s syndrome and secondary Sjogren’s syndrome.

The prevalence rate of Sjogren’s syndrome is estimated to be 0.1 to 4% of global population. The occurrence of this disease in women is 10 times higher than men. Sjogren’s syndrome can occur in any age group, but it is most common in age of 45 to 55 years.

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of Sjogren’s syndrome and other autoimmune diseases are major drivers for the growth of market

Rise in geriatric population susceptible to autoimmune diseases will drive the market growth

Improvement in health care expenditure in many countries for the disease treatmnet will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Strong drug pipeline present for the disease is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Unwanted immunogenicity caused by drugs used for treatment of Sjogren’s syndrome hampers the market growth

Lack of awareness about sjogren’s syndrome acts as restrain to the market growth

Lack of proper treatment of Sjogren’s syndrome is another factor which hinders the market growth

Key Sjögren’s Syndrome market players Analysis-:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Sjögren’s syndrome market are Nicox, ALLERGAN, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Lupin, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bausch Health, Resolve Therapeutics, Wize Pharma Inc. among others.

Chapter Details Of Sjögren’s Syndrome Market-:

