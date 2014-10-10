Sjögren’s Syndrome Market to see Major Growth by 2027 | Advanz Pharmaceutical, Eisai Co., Ltd.,., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Inc.
The latest report on Sjögren’s Syndrome market gives an essential review of the business including definitions, groupings, applications, and industry chain structure. This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Sjögren’s Syndrome market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Details of few key market players are given here- Advanz Pharmaceutical, Eisai Co., Ltd.,., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Genentech, Inc.
The examination is an ideal blend of both quantitative and qualitative data featuring key market augmentations, challenges that industry and rivalry are trying alongside segmentation and new opportunities accessible and pattern in the Sjögren’s Syndrome Market.
The report interfaces the authentic information from 2019 and estimates till 2025. The Sjögren’s Syndrome market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4%. The report aims to provide help to chief market players and newcomers by providing them a careful market assessment.
Sjögren’s Syndrome Market Outlook-:
Global Sjögren’s syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Sjögren’s syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Breakdown of Sjögren’s Syndrome Market-:
The Sjögren’s Syndrome market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
By Type
- Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome
- Secondary Sjögren’s Syndrome
By Symptoms
- Dry Eyes
- Dry Mouth
- Others
By Diagnosis
- Blood Tests
- Eye Tests
- Lip Biopsy
- Others
By Treatment
- Medication
- Surgery
- Others
By Drugs
- Salagen
- Evoxac
- Plaquenil
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channels
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
Regional Insights-
Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Sjögren’s Syndrome market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.
The Sjögren’s Syndrome market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
Market Definition: Global Sjögren’s Syndrome Market
Sjögren’s syndrome is an autoimmune disease that causes dryness of the mouth and eyes. This syndrome is associated with other immune system disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. The major symptoms of this syndrome are dryness in eyes and mouth followed by joint pain, swollen salivary glands and others. There are two types of Sjogren’s syndromes i.e. primary Sjogren’s syndrome and secondary Sjogren’s syndrome.
The prevalence rate of Sjogren’s syndrome is estimated to be 0.1 to 4% of global population. The occurrence of this disease in women is 10 times higher than men. Sjogren’s syndrome can occur in any age group, but it is most common in age of 45 to 55 years.
Market Drivers
- Increasing incidence of Sjogren’s syndrome and other autoimmune diseases are major drivers for the growth of market
- Rise in geriatric population susceptible to autoimmune diseases will drive the market growth
- Improvement in health care expenditure in many countries for the disease treatmnet will also boost the market growth in the forecast period
- Strong drug pipeline present for the disease is another factor driving the market growth
Market Restraints
- Unwanted immunogenicity caused by drugs used for treatment of Sjogren’s syndrome hampers the market growth
- Lack of awareness about sjogren’s syndrome acts as restrain to the market growth
- Lack of proper treatment of Sjogren’s syndrome is another factor which hinders the market growth
Key Sjögren’s Syndrome market players Analysis-:
The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the Sjögren’s Syndrome market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Sjögren’s syndrome market are Nicox, ALLERGAN, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Lupin, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bausch Health, Resolve Therapeutics, Wize Pharma Inc. among others.
