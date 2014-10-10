Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Global Trends Survey 2019 to 2025 and Industry Growth Report
The research report on ‘Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market’ provides regional market insights, rising growth, business growth factors, application, future guide, characterization, opportunities, future guide, openings, innovation, and in-depth market players along with their revenues.
The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
AI in Automotive is the application of artificial intelligence in cars, which enhances the driving experience through advanced driving standards such as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology, blind spot alert and adaptive cruise control.In addition, artificial intelligence promotes various functions of self-driving cars, such as self-parking, lane assistance and navigation, by identifying objects around the vehicle in real time.Self-driving cars equipped with AI can enhance the user experience and reduce human intervention.AI in auto insurance is driving the development of artificial intelligence in the auto market, as it helps assess risk in real time and speeds up the claims process when an accident occurs.Artificial intelligence is rapidly being adopted in the car industry because it can sense the work of its human counterpart and adjust its movements accordingly to avoid injury.
In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
In addition, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market research report offered a comprehensive qualitative as well as quantitative analysis with the several opportunities assessment across the world. Furthermore, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive industry report also covers the PESTLE as well as Porters Five Forces analysis for in-depth comparisons and other significant factors for market analysis.
The key players covered in this study
Alphabet (Google)
IBM
Intel
Samsung
Microsoft
Amazon Web Services
Qualcomm
Micron
Tesla
Toyota Motor Corporation
Uber Technologies
Volvo Corporation
Xilinx
SoundHound
Audi
BMW
Daimler
Didi Chuxing
Ford Motor Company
General Motors Company
Harman Industrial Industries
Honda Motor
Hyundai Motor Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Computer Vision
Context Awareness
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
????????????????????????????
Market segment by Application, split into
Human–Machine Interface (HMI)
Semi-Autonomous Vehicle
Autonomous Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Points from Tables of Content:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
