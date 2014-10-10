The research report on ‘Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market’ provides regional market insights, rising growth, business growth factors, application, future guide, characterization, opportunities, future guide, openings, innovation, and in-depth market players along with their revenues.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

AI in Automotive is the application of artificial intelligence in cars, which enhances the driving experience through advanced driving standards such as advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology, blind spot alert and adaptive cruise control.In addition, artificial intelligence promotes various functions of self-driving cars, such as self-parking, lane assistance and navigation, by identifying objects around the vehicle in real time.Self-driving cars equipped with AI can enhance the user experience and reduce human intervention.AI in auto insurance is driving the development of artificial intelligence in the auto market, as it helps assess risk in real time and speeds up the claims process when an accident occurs.Artificial intelligence is rapidly being adopted in the car industry because it can sense the work of its human counterpart and adjust its movements accordingly to avoid injury.

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

In addition, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market research report offered a comprehensive qualitative as well as quantitative analysis with the several opportunities assessment across the world. Furthermore, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive industry report also covers the PESTLE as well as Porters Five Forces analysis for in-depth comparisons and other significant factors for market analysis. In addition to this, every section of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive research report has offered significant information to provide for service providers to increase their revenue margin, marketing strategy and sales, as well as profit margin. Furthermore, the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive industry research report used as a tool for getting extensive market analysis, service providers can recognize the required changes into their operation and gain their position across the global market. In addition, the number of business tactics aids the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market players to give competition to the other players in the market while recognizing the significant growth prospects.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet (Google)

IBM

Intel

Samsung

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Qualcomm

Micron

Tesla

Toyota Motor Corporation

Uber Technologies

Volvo Corporation

Xilinx

SoundHound

Audi

BMW

Daimler

Didi Chuxing

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Harman Industrial Industries

Honda Motor

Hyundai Motor Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market segment by Application, split into

Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points from Tables of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

