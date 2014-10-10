The latest market intelligence report on the Assessment Services market delivers market estimation drawn after a detailed analysis of both historical data and market trends acquired by applying primary and secondary research methodologies. The report takes the years 2016 and 2017 into consideration to gather relevant industry information while taking 2018 as the base year and predicts the growth of the market in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. This research report is intended to help both companies and executives in formulating favorable business strategies.

Prominent Players in the global Assessment Services market are Korn Ferry, AON PLC, IBM Corporation, Pearson VUE, TeamLease, DDI, PSI Services LLC, Hogan Assessments, Talent Plus Inc., Cubiks, Aspiring Minds, TTI Success Insights, AssessFirst, Mettl, Prometric Inc., Chandler Macleod, MeritTrac, and Psytech International among others.

Scope of the Report:

The study sheds light on the market trends observed in the historical data and undertakes an extensive inspection of the industry to generate valuable insights and progress that must be expected in the forecast years. The report also assesses the strategic initiatives by companies, including strategic initiatives and financial standing, to draw an accurate vendor landscape. The report also classifies the market on the basis of end-users insights and trends, value chain, supply and demand dynamics, and import & export, among others, to give a definitive view of the industry.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global assessment services market on the basis of type, medium, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Offline

Online

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

In order to provide a deeper understanding of the market, the report also looks into consumer inclination, shifting consumer preferences, and the rising levels of disposable incomes, and above all, the impact these factors have on the global sector. The reader can also leverage the market estimation derived through both top-down and bottom-up approaches.

The research report answers the following key questions:

What is the growth rate of the market during the forecast period between 2019 to 2026?

What are the crucial drivers and restraints that will impact the Assessment Services market in the future?

What is the market size and share speculated to be in the forecast period?

Who are the key industry players and which executive strategies will they employ that can substantially impact the growth of the Assessment Services market globally?

What are the most notable trends observed in the historical data that can be expected to influence the CAGR of the Assessment Services market?

What are the predictions for the Assessment Services industry in the forecast period based on the detailed analysis of its critical aspects?

There are 9 Chapters that describe the development of the global Assessment Services market.

Chapter 1 covers the introduction of the Assessment Services market, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market challenges, and market drivers;

Chapter 2 talks about the top vendors, with an in-depth analysis of their sales, revenue and pricing strategies for the duration 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among top vendors in the sector. It dissects the market using sales, revenue and market share data for 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, shows the global market by regions and the proportionate size of each market region based on sales, revenue, and market share of Assessment Services, for the period 2012-2017;

Continue…