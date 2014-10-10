Laser Endomicroscopy is an innovative diagnostic/imaging technology utilized in various endoscopic procedures. This laser endomicroscopy is segmented on two categories namely, confocal laser endomicroscopy, volumetric laser endomicroscopy.

Global Laser Endomicroscopy Market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing benefits such as efficiency and lack of pain associated with the adoption of these systems.

Confocal laser endomicroscopy can be defined as a technique used in the detection of gastrointestinal and pancreatobiliary diseases during an endoscopic procedure. This technique is used for the magnification of mucosal layer present in the gastrointestinal tract. This technique involves the usage of low-power laser and capturing of that light through a pinhole which is reflected from the tissues or organs.

Volumetric laser endomicroscopy can be defined as an endoscopic imaging technology which utilizes the advanced levels of optical coherence tomography along with a combination of infrared lights and balloon-based probes for the imaging of esophagus, allowing for the real-time detection of any abnormalities present on the surface or subsurface along with the helping guide the physician during an endoscopic procedure.

Market Drivers

Increasing efficiency of diagnosis and accurate nature of these procedures, are factors driving the growth of the market

Increasing worldwide prevalence of gastric diseases globally, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Laser Endomicroscopy Market

By Type

Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (CLE)

Volumetric Laser Endomicroscopy (VLE)

By CLE (Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy) Product Type

Probe-Based

Endoscopy-Based

By CLE (Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy) Application

Pancreatic

Luminal

Biliary

Others

By End-Users

Diagnostic Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Mauna Kea Technologies announced that they had received the U.S. FDA clearance for their Cellvizo 100 series models F400 and F800 confocal laser endomicroscopy platforms. The platforms designed for usage with company’s CranioFlex confocal miniprobe during brain surgery. The approval of the system allows for better diagnostic and therapeutic procedures of the brain and spinal tumors.

In October 2017, NinePoint Medical, Inc. announced the presentation of new clinical results data for their “NvisionVLE Imaging System with Real-Time Targeting” at the plenary session World Congress of Gastroenterology organized by the American College of Gastroenterology 2017 held in October in Florida, United States. The data highlighted that the usage of this technology helped in better detection of dysplasia in patients.

Competitive Analysis:

Global laser endomicroscopy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laser endomicroscopy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the laser endomicroscopy market are Cook, Mauna Kea Technologies, PENTAX Medical, Carl Zeiss AG, NinePoint Medical, Inc. and Zygo Corporation.

Research Methodology: Global Laser Endomicroscopy Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

