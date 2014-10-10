The research report on ‘Global Healthcare Tourism Market’ provides regional market insights, rising growth, business growth factors, application, future guide, characterization, opportunities, future guide, openings, innovation, and in-depth market players along with their revenues.

Healthcare tourism mainly includes convalescent tourism, leisure vacation tourism, hot spring tourism, forest tourism, sports health tourism, qigong special training tourism and other forms.The main purpose of health care tourists is to cure some chronic diseases and eliminate daily task fatigue by participating in tourism activities that are beneficial to physical and mental health.Its characteristic is: have higher income, more leisure time;A strong desire to stay or get well;Tourism items in health, health, health, medical and other functions are more sensitive;The proportion of middle-aged and elderly people is larger and their residence time is longer.There are many close interval travelers.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

In addition, the Healthcare Tourism Market research report offered a comprehensive qualitative as well as quantitative analysis with the several opportunities assessment across the world. Furthermore, the Healthcare Tourism industry report also covers the PESTLE as well as Porters Five Forces analysis for in-depth comparisons and other significant factors for market analysis. In addition to this, every section of the Healthcare Tourism research report has offered significant information to provide for service providers to increase their revenue margin, marketing strategy and sales, as well as profit margin. Furthermore, the Global Healthcare Tourism industry research report used as a tool for getting extensive market analysis, service providers can recognize the required changes into their operation and gain their position across the global market. In addition, the number of business tactics aids the Healthcare Tourism market players to give competition to the other players in the market while recognizing the significant growth prospects.

The key players covered in this study

Pantai Holdings Berhad

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Dentalpro

Prince Court Medical Centre

Island Hospital

IJN Health Institute

Mahkota Medical Centre

Sunway Medical Centre

LohGuanLye Specialists Centre

Tropicana Medical Centre

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Spa Tourism

Leisure Tourism

Hot Spring Tourism

Forest Tourism

Sports Health Tourism

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Cardio Internal Medicine

Cardiothoracic Surgery

Oncology

Fertility Treatments

Orthopedic Treatment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Tourism are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points from Tables of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

