The Facial Makeup market report covers the vital vital advances of the market which involve the delivery of new goods, exploration and upgrading, associations, acquisitions and mergers, coordinated efforts and understanding of joint ventures, and the territorial development of fundamental players in the market based on a worldwide premise. This study combines point-by-point data from the makers’ action plans, systems, revenue development, and any information needed that will benefit the individuals who direct market research. This report provides a complete organizational profile of several noteworthy market players, which will remain dynamic in the destined decade.

The beauty industry has been on a tear for years. There are some submarkets that are exceptions, like the mass beauty markets, but overall the business of beauty continues to defy gravity. Even multibrand stores, which in other consumer sectors have a questionable future, are performing.

Global facial makeup market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.02 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing concerns regarding the appeal of individuals, and boosting of it with the application and usage of makeup.

Facial Makeup Products are products that are used to color and highlight facial features. They can either directly add or alter color or can be applied over a foundation that serves to make the color even and smooth.

There are three unique circumstances that continue to prop up the Facial Makeup industry:

Consumers, mostly women, are on a journey of exploration. They are enjoying new products and finding new brands.

Major brands ( Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, LVMH, L’Oréal, Coty, Unilever, Avon, Revlon Inc., CHANEL, Giorgio Armani, Kao Corporation, and Henkel ) are supporting a surge in creativity. It seems like every day there is a new brand with a new idea about how to become or remain beautiful.

) are supporting a surge in creativity. It seems like every day there is a new brand with a new idea about how to become or remain beautiful. Acquisitions by the major beauty companies of ever-smaller companies at very high values are drawing in more founders and driving more creativity every day.

Key Players

Dominating Players of Facial Makeup Market are Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, LVMH, L’Oréal, Coty, Unilever, Avon, Revlon Inc., CHANEL, Giorgio Armani, Kao Corporation, Henkel, L Brands, Natura, Clarins Group, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc, Oriflame Cosmetics, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Amway, Babor Cosmetics, Mary Kay Global, O Boticário, Nature Republic Inc, and others.

Recent Industry Developments

In June 2018, Clarins announced the inauguration of its standalone store opening in Mumbai. With this inauguration, the company hopes to reach an even larger population base, supplying their products to the vast market share of the region.

In May 2018, Revlon announced the launch of its new product line with around 40 color shades made for complementing the different skin tone of individuals. “Flesh” is expected to be launched commercially in June.

Global facial makeup market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of facial makeup market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Segmentation of Facial Makeup Market

By Type (Face Powder, Concealer, Foundation, Blush, Contouring & Highlighting, Bronzer, Primer, Palette)

By Source (Natural, Chemical, Organic, Halal)

By Sales Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Health & Beauty Retail Stores)

By Pricing (Economic, Premium)

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa)

