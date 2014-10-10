An exhaustive research report is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Global Smart Speaker Market” which created with some common growth strategies like market penetration, market expansion, product expansion, diversification and acquisition. The analytical study of Smart Speaker market report supports the mapping of growth strategies to increase sales and build on the market brand image. This study gives you an in-depth overview of telescopic view of current market trends, situations, opportunities, revenue growth, sustainability initiative, challenges, risks, entry barriers and status. The geometric and numerical data collected to generate this report are meant mostly by the graphs, tables and charts that make this report more user-friendly. The insights which mentioned in this report will focus on actionable ideas, better decision-making and better strategies for business which serves as a real backbone for your business seeking to thrive on the market. Some of the key players involved in this Market are Amazon, Apple, Sonos, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony, Panasonic, and so on.

The Global Smart Speaker Market is expected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2025 , from USD 2.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 36.9 % by the end of 2025.

Leading players of Global Smart Speaker Market are Amazon, Apple, Sonos, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony, Panasonic, Alibaba Group, Lenovo, Xiaomi Technology, HARMAN International, Panasonic USA, Pioneer Electronics, SK Telecom, Onkyo Corporation, Panasonic UK, Altec Lansing, Xiaomi USA, Anker Innovations LTD, Avnera, Baidu, Inc., Baidu USA, JD.COM, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, Tencent, Samsung Electronics, Jam Wireless Audio, Kakao Corp, Kondor Ltd, KT, Ultimate Ears

Tech companies are betting that the future of personal computing will be driven by the sound of your voice.

If they’re right, this early stage of smart speaker adoption will have a massive impact on future profits. Switching smartphone brands is relatively straightforward, but switching an entire voice assistant ecosystem? That’s not quite as easy.

For instances, in 2018, Google Home and Home Mini has launched smart speakers in India which supports Google Play Music, YouTube, Netflix, Saavn and Gaana. It has dual band WiFi (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth (only on Home Mini), far field microphones and supports both Android and iOS devices. Furthermore, in 2018, Yandex launched $160 smart speakers for digital assistant ‘Alice’. It operates on mobile and desktop search, as well as on in-car navigation app. It used for music streaming, discounts on taxi rides and ad-free web TV.

The global smart speaker market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart speaker market for global, Europe, North America, Asia pacific and South America.

Smart speaker is defined as a smart audio playback and wireless device. It follows Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and other wireless protocol standards. Smart speaker controls home automation devices and control of common household tasks such as lighting, security monitoring, door lock, environmental control (thermostat), window shades, and more. It has various characteristics which include home assistance, voice control, music streaming music playback, compact size and many more. The benefits of using smart speakers are its good sound quality, flexible music listening, interaction with other devices and convenience to the user. It is mostly used in smart home, smart office and others. Example of smart speaker is Zettaly’s Avy is a bluetooth speaker with full Android capability.

Key Market Segmentation of Smart Speaker Market

By Intelligent Virtual Assistant (Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana),

By Component (Hardware (Speaker Driver, Connectivity IC, Processor, Audio IC, Memory, Power IC, Microphone) and Software),

By Application (Smart Home, Consumer, Smart Office),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

