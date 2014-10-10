Europe Patient Monitoring Systems Market report also offers company profiles and contact information of the key market players in the key manufacturer’s section. This market report showcases the list of top competitors and gives the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors affecting the market. This is the most relatable, exclusive, and commendable market research report formulated by focusing on definite business needs. Moreover, market status at the global and regional level is provided through this report which helps to achieve business insights at the extensive marketplace. For an excellent outcome of Europe Patient Monitoring Systems report, qualitative and transparent research studies are carried out devotedly for the specific niche.

Europe Patient Monitoring Systems Market is registering a Substantial CAGR of 7.20 %in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the dearth of expert healthcare professionals, increased occurrence of chronic diseases and growing occurrences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle variations.

The device used to track physiological readings involving parameters such as electrocardiogram (ECG), pulmonary variables, aggressive and non-invasive blood pressure, body heat, gas-related parameters, etc. can be defined as a patient monitoring system. Monitoring equipment for patients is considered to be part of M-health technology. They can also be called m-health or mobile health. These systems are used with mobile devices to practice medical and public health. It is possible to use this surveillance equipment on-site or separately.

Market Drivers

Dearth of expert healthcare professionals is contributing to the growth of the market

Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is boosting the growth of the market

Surge in ageing population is propelling the growth of the market

Growing occurrences of chronic diseases due to lifestyle variations is driving the growth of the market

Segmentation: Europe Patient Monitoring Systems Market

By Product

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices Implantable Loop Recorders Cardiac Output Monitors Event Monitors Smart Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Monitors

Neuromonitoring Devices Electroencephalography Machines Electromyography Machines Intracranial Pressure Monitors Magnetoencephalography Machines Transcranial Doppler Machines Cerebral Oximeters

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Pulse Oximeters Capnographs Spirometers Peak Flow Meters

Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices Low-acuity Monitors Mid-acuity Monitors High-acuity Monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Disposables Systems

Temperature Monitoring Devices Digital Infrared Analog Temperature Strips

Weight Monitoring Devices Digital Analog



By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Home Care

By Country

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Saluda Medical Pty Limited has announced the commercial launch of the ECAP-Controlled, Closed-Loop Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) system for the treatment of chronic pain in the European region. The first commercial implants in the world have been completed in the Netherlands. Evoke is the 1st closed-loop SCS scheme that monitors the reaction of the spinal cord to stimuli (through ECAPs or evoked compound intervention potentials) and adjusts each pulse to optimize engagement within the patient’s therapeutic window.

In January 2018, Philips has announced the introduction of its next-generation Patient Monitoring solution, an enterprise-wide scheme consisting of classroom, storage, portable and central station surveillance technology, supported by a fresh strategy to advising, coaching, delivery and client assistance. This method was intended to help clinicians enhance customer care, promote clinical efficiency and help wellness services reduce expenses, harmonize surveillance scheme changes and enhanced delivery contracts.

Competitive Analysis:

Europe patient monitoring systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares patient monitoring systems for Europe

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe patient monitoring systems market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Abbott, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Nonin., Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., and others.

Research Methodology: Europe Patient Monitoring Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

