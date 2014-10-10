Global Crypto Asset Management Market By Platform (Platform), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), End-User (Institutions, Retail and Ecommerce, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global Crypto Asset Management Market is driven by rapid growth in the crypto currency market, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 94.66 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 337.66 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Crypto asset management can be defined as a platform which enables investor to invest & manage the digital assets & crypto currencies. This platform keeps the fund safe & prevents theft of cryptocurrencies. It has many features such as backup of storage wallet, control & flexibility over the transactions, proper record of virtual assets through block chain, & others.

Market Drivers:

Rapid growth & investment in the crypto currency market as there was high rate of return in the year 2017.

Increasing needs for the security of crypto currency assets as there is no statutory framework regarding this particular virtual asset.

Market Restraints:

There is lack of statutory & regulatory framework of cryptocurrency market across the globe which is the major restraint.

Safety of client’s fund is a barrier for increasing the demand for cryptocurrency as there is no standards and policy related to crypto currency in many countries.

Segmentation:

By Platform

Platform

Custodian Solution

Wallet Management

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By End-User

Institutions

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Hedge Funds

Brokerage Firms

Others

Retail and Ecommerce

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Olymp Capital announced the launch of first comprehensive Crypto Asset Fund & Block chain in Europe.

In August 2018, USD 22.7 million has been raised for Institutional Crypto Asset Management Platform by SFOX. This will increase the demand by institutions in crypto currency & its management.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Crypto Asset Management Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Crypto Asset Management Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Crypto Asset Management Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Crypto Asset Management Market

Global crypto asset management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of crypto asset management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraintsd

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

