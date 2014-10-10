Global core HR software market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the Increase in demand of cloud technology and mobile deployment, adoption of software to decrease labour cost, improve productivity and rising automated HR processes.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global core HR software market are Oracle, Paycom, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC, Ultimate Software, Workday, Inc., EmployWise, CoreHR Limited, Ceridian HCM, Inc., ADP, LLC., Peopleworks, Ramco Systems, Emportant, TrustRadius, Cezanne HR Limited, Paychex Inc., Ascentis Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Vibe HCM, Inc, TriNet Group, Inc and others.

Human resource software serves the basic functions of HR department. The software captures the data of the employee in a centralized database. Such database collects information related to personnel birth, place, address and other personal details. Further the software keeps the track of job title and description, tax holdings and salary, sick and vacation days, documentations of training and other information. The software provides the common platform to managers and employee through a portal where they can update each detail and avoid delay in data upgradation.

Market Drivers:

Adoption of software to decrease labour cost and improve productivity can boost the market growth

Increase in demand of cloud technology and mobile deployment might act as catalyst for the growth of the market

Rising automated HR processes would enhance the growth of the market

Increase security due to facility of backup data may expand the market growth

Global core HR software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of core HR software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Segmentation:

By Component

Software

Services

By Software

Benefits and Claims Management

Payroll and Compensation Management

Personnel Management

Learning Management

Pension Management

Compliance Management

Succession Planning

By Service

Integration Services

Maintenance and Support

Consulting

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Middle Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, InfinityHR was acquired by the Arcoro, provider of human capital management solutions. The acquisition was a part of strategy which is going help Arcoro to further expand its HR offerings. With this acquisition, Arcoro could provide more services related to HR in big industries

In January 2017, Oracle Marketing Cloud announced its collaboration with Eyeota. Oracle’s data management platform would be added with Eyeota’s insights in order to help customers of the Oracle Marketing Cloud to extract the data to their own customer. This would help Oracle customers to access the information of their own clients

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

