Global paper diagnostics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 11.91 billion by 2026 , registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in prevalence of chronic diseases and a growth in the levels of innovations in products.

Leading major competitors currently working in the global paper diagnostics market: ARKRAY, Inc.; ACON Laboratories, Inc.; Abbott; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; GVS S.p.A.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; Diagnostics for All, Inc.; FFEI; Navigene; Micro Essential Laboratory Inc; MedLife; Kenosha Tapes; Abcam plc; Abingdon Health; ACON Laboratories, Inc.; Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.; Cytodiagnostics Inc.; DCN Diagnostics; NanoHybrids; Merck KGaA; Surmodics, Inc., Expedeon Ltd. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, MedLife announced that they had acquired Medlabz, helping MedLife provide diagnostic products and services to their consumers. This acquisition will also help in providing better technological offering due to their expertise in that particular field

In December 2017, PerkinElmer Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of EUROIMMUN Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG which was announced in June 2017. This acquisition will further enable them in providing specialized clinical diagnostic services especially for autoimmune and allergies in an expanded geographical location

Key Segmentation of Paper Diagnostics Market

By Product (Lateral Flow Assays, Dipsticks, Paper-Based Microfluidics),

Device Type (Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring Devices),

Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Food Quality Testing, Environmental Monitoring),

End-Use (Home Healthcare, Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities, Hospital & Clinics),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption and preference of POCT and in-vitro diagnostic methods; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of pollution in environments resulting in greater concerns regarding detection of pollutants; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Benefits associated with this diagnostic method due to their low costs and effectiveness in circumstances when resources are inadequate; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of applications in large quantities is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Inadequate knowledge and standards regarding the usage of these devices along with their appropriate applications; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

