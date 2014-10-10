Data Bridge Market research has recently published the comprehensive business research on “Sweet Modulators Market” includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. This market report comprises of the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. This Sweet Modulators market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. These CAGR values play a key role in determining the costing and investment values or strategies. Thus, the Sweet Modulators report is a great solution for businesses if they want to stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly moving business environment. Leading major competitors currently working in global sweet modulators market: Carmi Flavor & Fragrance Co., Inc, Firmenich SA, Givaudan, Flavorchem Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, and so on.

Global sweet modulators market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness towards health benefits of sweet modulator in in replacement of sugar is the major factor for the growth of this market.

In May 2019, Sweet Green Fields has introduced a patented stevia-based taste modulator, which improves the perceived flavor of high-intensity sweeteners. The product offers a pleasant aroma to the mouth and imitates sugar’s sensory efficiency. With, this launch the company has strengthens its product portfolio in the market

In November 2016, Symrise launched sweet modulators in order to meet consumption and retailer demands for sustainable sweet alternatives with “elevated intensity off-taste sweeteners, SymLife Sweet reduce 35% of sugar in a product. With, this launch the company enhances its product category. Thus, this will maximize its revenue and sales

Application (Food, Beverages),

Type (Sweet Modulators, Salt Modulators, Fat Modulators),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

High demand for low calorie food products with original taste is expected to drive the growth of the market

Improved flavor masking benefits of taste modulators will boost the market growth

Taste modulators have become more popular amongst the customers due to its dietary advantages which is propelling the market in the forecast period

Growing research on positive allosteric modulators (PAM) further escalate the market in future

