Global reduced fat butter market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1210.50 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global reduced fat butter market are Ornua, Land O'Lakes, Arla Foods, Agral, Upfield, Aurivo Co-operative Society, Saputo, GCMMF, zyduswellness, Morrisons, Connacht Gold, ELVIR SAS, Finlandia Cheese, Goodman Fielder among others.

Global reduced fat butter market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1210.50 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing shift of consumer preferences to consume a healthier and balanced nutritional diet.

Market Drivers:

Enhanced health benefits such as better nutritional content with low amounts of fat is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of obesity, cardiovascular disorder, diabetic and other chronic disorders is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of low-fat cooking ingredients from a number of food service chains is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of various different low-fat alternatives preferred over butter is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack in the availability of this product variant across a number of different distribution channels is restricting this market growth

Key Segmentation: Global Reduced Fat Butter Market

By Type (Salted, Unsalted), Form (Spreadable, Non-Spreadable),

Shape (Block, Sticks),

Fat Content (15-40% Fat Content, 41-60% Fat Content),

Packaging (Plastic Tubs, Carton Packs, Bulk),

Application (Household/Residential, Commercial),

End-User (Household, Food Service Industry, Food Industry),

Distribution Channel (Direct/B2B, Indirect/B2C),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” announced the launch of their brand campaign for the year 2019, “Spread No Drama”. The campaign is aimed at simplifying the process of deciding what to include in the diets of individuals. The campaign aims to provide tastier and healthier alternatives to various consumers

In August 2017, Finlandia Cheese, Inc. announced the availability of spreadable butter inclusive of canola oil along with another variant of reduced-fat spreadable butter consisting of canola oil. The reduced fat butter variant consists of 25 percent less fat and are available in 8-ounce and 15-ounce tubs priced at USD 3.99 and USD 6.99 respectively

