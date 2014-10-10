The market research report on the Automotive Interior Materials Market estimates its global standing in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The study undertakes primary and secondary research techniques to provide an analysis of the market in the different regions by examining the trends in the industry, along with the factors expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast years. The study assesses and interprets the market based on different segments and inspects factors affecting the total revenue of the global sector. The report also evaluates the size, share, and growth rate of the businesses by conducting detailed scrutiny of the contribution of leading market players to the global industry. The report investigates companies based on their standing in the geographical regions as segmented in the report, to study their performance and the factors aiding their progress. The study also provides a detailed statistical analysis of the critical aspects of the market like the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, to give the reader vital information that can influence the market in the forecast years.

Market Size – USD 57.20 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for automotive interior materials in the Plastics segment.

Key participants include Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Lear Corporation, ContiTech AG, Draxlmaier Group, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, TATA Group, SMS Auto Fabrics, Benecke-Kaliko AG.

Scope of the Report:

The market intelligence report conducts a detailed evaluation of the growth trends of the market, growth prospects, the regulatory framework that governs the industry, and the impact it will have on the progress of the sector in the forecast years. The study also looks at some of the leading players in the industry to assess their market share, along with core competencies. Technological advancements have been listed in a dedicated section, with a thorough analysis of their influence on the market and companies. The report also highlights technological innovations that are in the pipeline and the opportunities they offer to both the existing companies and new entrants. The report discusses competitive undertakings, including, but not limited to, investments, joint ventures, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and expansions.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global automotive interior materials market on the basis of the interior product type, vehicle type, class, interior material type, and region:

Interior Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Body Panels

Dashboard

Seats

Roof Paddings

Airbags & Seatbelts

Carpets & Floor Matts

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Passenger Vehicles

Cargo Vehicles

Utility Vehicles

Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Luxury

Mediocre

Economy

Interior Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Genuine Leather

Man-made Leathers

Wooden Materials

Fabrics

Plastics

Metals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



The research report on the Automotive Interior Materials market employs both bottom-up and top-down techniques for market estimation to estimate the growth of the global Automotive Interior Materials industry. While assessing the global size of the industry, the research also includes submarkets. It relies on both qualitative and quantitative methods of study and refers to statistical data for various aspects of the market, along with customer inclination, to forecast the market size, profit, revenue, sales, and growth the industry might record in the forecast years with the help of detailed charts, tables, and graphic images.

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Automotive Interior Materials Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Interior Materials Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Implementation Of Advanced Technology

4.2.2.2. Significantly Longer Brake Life (Up To 3x More Than Steel)

4.2.2.3. Cost Effective Technology In Long Terms

4.2.2.4. No Thermal Expansion

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The High Price Of Carbon Discs Brakes Restrains The Market Growth For Narrow Body And Private Aircraft

4.2.3.2. Use Of Other Alternatives Like Reverse Thrust, Air Braking, And Drogue Parachutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Continue….

