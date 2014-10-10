Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. The studies of this report carefully analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. The most advanced tools and techniques have been used to structure this Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market report such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Moreover, different segments of the market taken into consideration in this market research report give better market insights with which reach to the success gets extended.

Global tinea pedis treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Prevelance of tinea pedis amongst the population contributes towards this market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tinea pedis treatment market are Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Exeltis USA, Inc., Bausch Health, Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie Inc., Alkermes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,. Perrigo Company plc, Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mallinckrodt among others.

Market Definition: Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market

Tinea pedis or Athlete’s foot is a contagious fungal infection usually begins between the toes. It can also spread into toe nails and hands. This infection occurs by sweating in feet while usage of tight fitting shoes. It can be characterized by skin fissures or red and itchy skin scales.

It was estimated that around70% of the population is reported to be infected with Tinea pedis at least once.

Segmentation: Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market

Global Tinea Pedis Treatment Market By Treatment Type (OTC Medication Prescription Medication, Alternative Therapies and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Competitive Analysis:

Global tinea pedis treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tinea pedis treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Increasing research and development of highly specific antifungal drugs will drive the market growth

Presence of a large immunocompromised patient pool will boost up the market growth

High prevalence of tinea pedis is expected to increase the market size

Increasing geriatric population with low immunity will fuel up the growth of market

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness of tinea pedis and its treatment options hampers the market growth

Stringent approval process for new drugs and therapies obstructs the growth of the market

Side effects associated with antifungal drugs and development of resistance restrains the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced a foray into the branded dermatology market in the United States, the purpose for the expansion of the company is to develop and commercialize branded dermatological products in the USA. In support of this, company acquired seven branded dermatological products from Exeltis USA, Inc. including Ecoza (econazole), a topical antifungal drug used for treatment of tinea pedis, among all seven products

In November 2018, Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd announced positive results of phase I/II clinical trial studies of its drug candidate BB2603 used for the treatment of patients with both onychomycosis (fungal nail infection) and concomitant tinea pedis (athletes foot). This clinical study was conducted to evaluate safety and efficacy of the drug. The results reported excellent safety profile with minimum local side effects and no systemic exposure. This clinical data will support the drug and facilitates the investigational new drug application (IND).

