The market intelligence report on the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market will offer stakeholders valuable insights into their target consumers and geographies to devise more promising marketing strategies for the forecast years from 2019 to 2026. Above all, the report will empower business owners and professionals to gain vital information about potential consumers and where they can find them. Apart from this, the literature emphasizes how major vendors operating in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market are optimizing their marketing campaigns. With an exclusive coverage of the top vendors, the study arms business owners with extensive knowledge of the local market as well as improved ability to locate potential consumers and retain existing consumers.

Prominent Players in the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market are- App, UbiGo AB, SkedGo Pty Ltd., Moovel Group GmBH, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies, Inc., Ola, Shuttl, Splyt Technologies Ltd., Transit Systems Pty Ltd., Smile Mobility, Qixxit, and Beeline Singapore

The report not only empowers companies and professionals to understand the significant characteristics of the target market but also the communication preferences. The audience can get the estimated size of the market calculated on the basis of the number of sales in a specific region. By offering insights into the profit margin, the study aims at improving the communication between companies and potential customers. Armed with all essential information on recent developments in the competitive landscape, such as a joint venture, collaboration, acquisition and merger and product launch, the study enables business owners to build a robust portfolio of their best buyers.

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of service type, applications, business model, vehicle type and regional analysis.



Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market by service type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Self-driving car service

Ride-hailing

Car sharing

Bi-cycle sharing

Bus sharing

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market by applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Android

iOS

Others

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market, by business model (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

B2B

B2C

P2P rentals

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market, by vehicle type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Bus

Passenger cars

Bikes

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America US



Europe Germany France UK

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



The objectives of the report are:

To examine and forecast the market size of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Industry in the global market.

To study the global key players with a focus on the SWOT analysis, value and global market share for leading players.

To analyze the market by type, end use, and region to draw a forecast for the years 2019–2026.

To assess the market potential and advantage, opportunities and challenges, restraints and risks faced by global key regions.

To decipher significant trends and elements driving or confining the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To critically analyze each submarket by evaluating individual growth trends and their role in the market.

To examine competitive developments such as agreements, business expansions, product launches, and possessions in the market.

To outline the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

