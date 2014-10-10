Global Content Marketing Software Market is driven by increasing demand for quality content for better customer experience, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 4.34 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.62% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in content marketing software market are

Oracle,

Adobe,

Salesforce.com, inc,

HubSpot, Inc.,

Alma Media,

Curata, Inc.,

NewsCred,

Contently,

Percolate Industries, Inc.,

SPRINKLR INC.,

ScribbleLive,

PathFactory,

Uberflip,

SnapApp, Inc.,

OneSpot,

Skyword Inc.,

Alluresoft, LLC,

Scoop.it Inc.,

BrandMaker GmbH,

MINTENT,

Wedia,

Kapost,

Vendasta,

Social Annex, Inc.

Content marketing software can be defined as software which helps in managing the content process. It is used to measure the content effectiveness & also in distributing, managing, creating & storing the content. Some of the core functionalities of content marketing software are workflows and resource assignment, collaboration and content creation, asset storage, reporting and analytics and others.

Market Drivers:

Growing importance of customer engagement & adoption of personalized marketing through content marketing software.

Increase in the applicability of Omni channel Message for better or enhanced customer experience.

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled marketing personnel who can perform analytics & interpretation on the data from multiple sources.

There is always a concern for the security of data as chances of data theft are always there

Segmentation: Global Content Marketing Software Market

By Component

Software

Lead Generation

Brand Awareness

Customer Acquisition

Others

Services

Professional Services

Integration

Consulting

Training and Support

Managed Services

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Content Type

Social Media

Blogs

Videos

Infographics

Others

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Consumer Goods and Retail

Education

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Travel and Hospitality

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Key Developments in the Market

In November 2018, Contently launched its Customer Advisory Board which will recognize best strategic partner of contently on the basis of excellent content program demonstration. This will provide a platform to share best practices & connect with esteemed peers.

In January 2018, Alma Media will deploy Salesforce Data Management Platform which will enhance the development of customer experience who are more concerned about the data through external & internal data support.

Competitive Analysis: Global Content Marketing Software Market

Global content marketing software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of content marketing software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

