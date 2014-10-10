Containers as a Service Market To 2025 – IBM, Rackspace, SUSE, Cisco, Google, Amazon Web Services, VMware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
The Global Containers as a Service Market is expected to reach USD 11442.9 million by 2025, from USD 1062.1 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global Containers as a Service Market, By Service Type (Management And Orchestration, Security, Monitoring And Analytics, Storage And Networking), Deployment Model (Public, Private, And Hybrid), Application (BFSI, Education, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Travel & Tourism, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Some of the major players operating in global containers as a service market are IBM Corporation, Rackspace Inc, SUSE, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Google Inc. Amazon Web Service (AWS), VMware Inc., Amazon Web Service Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Docker Inc., CoreOS Inc., Mesosphere Inc., Joyent Inc., Giant Swarm GmbH, DH2i Company, ContainerShip Inc, Kyup, and SaltStack Inc. HCL Technologies(India) and Mesosphere Inc. (U.S.) are among others.
Market Definition:
Containers as a service (CaaS) is a type of container which built virtualization in containers motors, coordination and the fundamental figure assets and is conveyed to clients as an administration from a cloud supplier. Whereas, this can be also applied in a cloud supplier’s Containers as a service. This can also serve as transferring. Sort out, oversee, run and supplies API calls or web centred interface. The assets comprises by containers as services are load balancing, computer instances and scheduling capabilities. Whereas, beneath the cloud computing administrations, CaaS can be linked with platform as service and infrastructure as service.
In September, 2016, HCL Technologies (India) had an agreement with Mesosphere Inc. (U.S.) combines Mesosphere’s. the partnership comprises Datacenter Operating System (DC/OS) of Mesosphere Inc. with HCL’s unique Next–Gen IT & Operations capabilities to deliver a unified operational experience and achieve efficient resource utilization for clients
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- With the rising automated systems demand of CaaS has increased
- With the increasing deployment applications in every sectors.
- Benefits of cost-effectiveness and increased productivity
- Increasing popularity of micro services.
- Difficulty in achieving security and compliance
Segmentation:
By Service Type:
- Management and Orchestration
- Security
- Monitoring and Analytics
- Storage and Networking
By Deployment Model:
- Public, Private
- Hybrid
By Application:
- BFSI
- Education
- Government
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecom
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- Travel & Tourism
- Others
By Geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East And Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, , South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Competitive Analysis:
The global containers as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of absorbable and non-absorbable sutures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. In March, 2017, IBM (U.S.), launched a new container service on Bluemix which has cloud based platform and which fuels the speed and simplicity on which developers can construct and manage more secure and cognitive apps.
