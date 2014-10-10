Cognitive Data Management Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025| Wipro, Datum, Reltio, Talend, HPE, Oracle, Saksoft, Snaplogic, Strongbox Data Solutions
Global Cognitive Data Management Market was valued at USD 524.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,643.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 30.1% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Get Sample PDF of Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cognitive-data-management-market
Major Competitors of Cognitive Data Management Market:
IBM,
Salesforce,
SAP SE,
Informatica,
SAS,
Cognizant,
Microsoft,
Infosys,
Veritas,
Wipro,
Datum,
Reltio,
Talend,
HPE,
Oracle,
Saksoft,
Snaplogic,
Strongbox Data Solutions,
Immuta,
Attivio,
Sparkcognition,
Expert System,
Cogntivescale,
Pingar,
Many more
Global Cognitive Data Management Market,
- By Component (Solutions and Service),
- Business Function (Operations, Sales & Marketing, Finance, Legal, Human Resource),
- Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud),
- Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Telecom, IT, Media, Government & Legal Services, Others),
- Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
For providing the contemporary data management strategy, synchronizing with the storage resources management engine, and data management policy framework, the cognitive management is used. In 2016, RAVN Systems launched RAVN Connect Enterprise with Google Search Appliance replacement program. This RAVN Connect Enterprise can connect enterprise which differs from other search solutions with its cognitive features and undertakes enterprise search and unstructured data management. Hence, the market for data management is increasing due developments in computing technology and advanced analytics.
Get Instant Discount | Contact us at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-cognitive-data-management-market
Market Drivers:
- Raise in IoT based devices up-shifting the amount of digital data
- Adoption of cognitive computing technology and advanced analytics
- Increasing volume of complex data
- Streamlining business operations
Global Cognitive Data Management Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cognitive data management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
In 2018, Nlyte, a software vendor company collaborated with IBM to integrate Watson machine learning into its data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) product. This machine learning is a cognitive DCIM platform that helps in maintaining workloads before problems arises.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
Access Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cognitive-data-management-market