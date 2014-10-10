Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.39 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 52.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increasing demand in smes for cloud-based contact center services.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the cloud-based contact center market are Oracle (US), 8×8, Inc. (US), Five9, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems (US), Genesys (US), NICE Systems Ltd. (Israel), NewVoiceMedia (UK), 3CLogic.com. US), RingCentral, Inc., Aspect Software (US), (US), Empirix (US), InVision Software, Inc., Intelenet Global Services, VitalPBX, Aircall, Arbeit Software. (USA), 3CX, Atos SE (Germany), Vocalcom (France), Huawei Cloud and other.

The cloud-based contact center plays the vital role in contact center technology sector. The interaction in cloud contact is made through voice, email, social media and the web accessible from virtually anywhere. It has its wide application in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, manufacturing, telecommunication and ITES, and others.Faster deployment, scalability, and flexibility and cloud compliance requirements may act as the major driver in the growth of cloud-based contact center market. On the other hand high initial investment may hamper the market.

Market Drivers:

By Improved business continuity, this act as a driver to the Market.

Cloud compliance requirements, this act as a driver to the market.

Market Restraints:

Due to high initial investment, this act as restraints to the market.

Segmentation: Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market

By Solution

ACD

APO

Dialers

IVR

CTI

Reporting & Analytics

Security

By Service type

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application

Call routing and queuing

Data integration and recording

Chat quality and monitoring

Real-time decision-making

Workforce Optimization (WFO)

By Organisation Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer goods and retail

Government and public sector

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Media and entertainment

Telecommunication and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

Others Transportation and logistics Education)



By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Five9 leading provider of cloud contact center software was recognized as one of the 25 highest rated public cloud computing companies to work for.

In February 2019, Vector Capital announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Aspect Software, Inc., after this acquisition company focused on looking forward to supporting management on the tremendous opportunity in the growing customer engagement and call center space.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market

Global cloud-based contact center market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud-based contact center market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

