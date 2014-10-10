Cloud Microservices Market is having several developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by its prominent market players and top brands which are driving the market in the terms of sales, import, export and revenue. This report gives an edge to not just compete but to outmatch the competition. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the Cloud Microservices Market. This report also contains all the drivers and restrains with the help of SWOT analysis for the Cloud Microservices Market.

The Global Cloud Microservices Market accounted for USD 631.1 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key Players of Global Cloud Microservices Market

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CA Technologies.

IBM

Microsoft

Infosys Limited

NGINX Inc.

Oracle

Pivotal Software, Inc.

Syntel, Inc.

Gurock

Marlabs Inc.

RapidValue Solutions

Kontena, Inc.

Macaw Software Inc.

Idexcel, Inc.

Among others.

Global Cloud Microservices Market

By Component (Platform, Services),

By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises),

By Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud),

By Vertical (Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and ITes, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Telecommunication and Others),

By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Segmentation: Global Cloud Microservices Market

Based on component:

Platform

Services

Service is sub segmented into:

Consulting Services

Integration Services

Training

Support

Maintenance Services

Based on organization size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Based on Deployment Mode:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Based on vertical:

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance

IT AND Ites

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Others

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

A cloud microservices is a software development technique and a collection of loosely coupled services. It is a method of developing software systems that tries to emphasis on developing single-function modules with well-defined operations and interfaces. It is also known as microservice architecture. It develops and organizes applications composed of autonomous, self-contained units. It has various benefits which include flexibility to design better-fit solutions in a more cost-effective way, services are fairly simple and smaller in size, self-contained, enables the substitution of one microservice with another similar micro service and many more. This technique is used in various industries which include retail and ecommerce, healthcare, media and entertainment, banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and ITes, government, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, telecommunication and others.

In Feb, 2018 according to IDC (International Data Corporation) 80% of application development on cloud platforms by the year 2021. In another recent survey, more than 75% of developers are working with cloud microservices.

In 2018 according to article given by Dave Nicolette key development techniques for building microservice-based solutions form a set of microservices that interact with one another unpredictable ways in a dynamically-managed elastic cloud (or cloud-like) environment.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Digital transformations.

Increasing proliferation of microservices architecture.

Customer-oriented business.

Security and compliance.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cloud Microservices Market

The global cloud microservices market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Cloud microservices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

