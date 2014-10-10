Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market is expected to reach USD 28.0 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Request For Sample Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-big-data-and-data-engineering-services-market

The renowned players in global big data and data engineering services market are –

Amazon Web Services,

Dell Inc.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

Microsoft,

Oracle,

SAP SE,

SAS Institute Inc.,

Teradata,

Datameer, Inc.,

Birst, Inc.,

Guardian Glass, LLC.,

Opera Solutions, LLC.,

Sisense Inc.,

MapR Technologies, Inc.,

Mirantis, Inc.,

Tele-Media Solutions,

Kleiner Perkins,

NORTHGATE,

Wipro Limited,

Red Hat, Inc.,

many more

Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

By Solution (Hadoop-As-A-Service (HDaaS), Data-As-A-Service (DaaS), Data Analytics-As-A-Service ),

By Deployment Models (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud),

By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Business, Large Enterprises),

By End User,

By Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

The big data is a term that described the large volume of data where data can be both structured and unstructured, which are mounted for information. The big data revolves around the 3Vs: the volume of data, wide variety of data types and the velocity where the data has been processed. This large volume of data generate from myriad different sources, mainly from business sales records or real time sensor from IoT (Internet of Things). In 2017, Oracle launched the first digital data offering for channel marketers, which empowers the indirect sellers, value-added resellers and distributors.

In 2017, Cloudera launched the SDX a shared data experience for data enterprises, which centralized the consistent framework, security and governance.

Request For TOC@ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-big-data-and-data-engineering-services-market

Market Segmentation: Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

Based on solution:

Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS)

Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)

Data Analytics-as-a-Service

Based on deployment models:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Based on organization size:

Small and medium-sized business

Large enterprises

Based on end user industry:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Travel and Hospitality

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for commercial organization.

Rising demand in deployment in small-/medium-scale businesses.

Rising demand for customer relation management, enterprise resource planning, E-commerce and supply chain.

Difficulty in server downtime from data service provider.

Growing demands in banks and financial institutions.

Competitive Analysis: Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market

The global big data and data engineering services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of big data and data engineering services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2013, Dell Inc. launched the nest generation storage and networking solutions which, increased the modernized networks and redefining data center economics..

Inquiry Before Buying@ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-big-data-and-data-engineering-services-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Sopan Gedam

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com