Global radar sensor market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 19.51% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising military spending and increasing acceptance of advanced driver assistance systems and driverless concepts in the automotive sector are the factor for the market growth.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Robert Bosch GmbH.; Continental AG; DENSO CORPORATION.; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Infineon Technologies AG; Autoliv Inc.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; NXP Semiconductors.; smart microwave sensors GmbH; Oculii Corp; SRC, Inc.; Arbe; Echodyne; Raytheon Company.; Saab AB; Northrop Grumman Corporation; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Hitachi, Ltd.; InnoSenT – Innovative Radar Sensor Technology; Kestrel Radar Sensors; among others.

Market Definition: Radar sensor is an electronic device which is specially designed to detect the position and velocity of an object which is at distance level. They are widely used to detect vehicle speed or any object approaching within the specified range as modern radar detectors use modulated frequency waves that detect multiple targets at a time. They have the sensing range upto 40 meters and are also widely used for collision avoidance in port machines, mining vehicles, and forklifts because they can detect any object that falls within the detection cones. They are widely used in application such as environment & weather monitoring, automotive, industrial, security, and aerospace & defence

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for safety & security in automotive sector will enhance the market growth

Rising popularity for boarder security system also acts as a market driver

Growing number for autonomous cars is another factor enhancing this market growth

Increasing adoption of sensor fusion technology will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High maintenance cost will hamper the market growth

Legal issues associated with radar detector acts as a restricting factor

Segmentation: Global Radar Sensor Market

By Type

Imaging Radar Continuous Wave (CW) Radar Unmodulated CW Radar Modulated CW Radar Pulse Radar Doppler Radar MTI Radar

Non- Imaging Radar Speed Gauge Radar Altimeter



By Band

HF, VHF, and HUF Bands HF and VHF Band HUF-Band

L, S, C, and X Bands L-Band S-Band C-Band X-Band

Ku, K, Ka, V, and W Bands Ku-Band K-Band Ka-Band V-Band W-Band



By Range

Short-Range Radar Sensor

Medium-Range Radar Sensor

Long-Range Radar Sensor

By Component

Transmitter

Receiver

Processor

Antenna

Video Amplifier

By Technology

Time Domain Reflectometry

Ultra-Wideband

RF MEMS-based Radar Sensors

Millimeter Wave

By Application

Automotive Collision Avoidance System Blind Spot Detection Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Departure Warning System Object Detection System Stop-&-Go Functionality

Aerospace & Defense Ground Based Naval Based Airborne Based Space Based

Industrial Machine Safeguarding Area Collision Protection Industrial Robot Measuring Working Environment Mine Inspection Tunnel Wall Inspection Locating Underground Pipes

Security & Surveillance Access Control System Perimeter Security Transportation Commercial Facilities

Traffic Monitoring and Management Traffic Flow Analysis Traffic Light Control Traffic Classification Distance Measuring Equipment Air Traffic Control (ATC) Radar Ground Control Approach (GTC) Radar

Environmental & Weather Monitoring Weather Surveillance Radar System Weather and Planetary Observation

Other Applications Healthcare Agriculture Smart Electronics Devices



By Vertical

Commercial

Government

Industrial

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Socionext Inc. announced the launch of their new advanced radar sensors SC1230 Series which has the ability to detect the location and motion of the person. This new system is cost- effective, consumes less energy and is highly sensitive. This series consist of two products the SC1232AR3 and the SC1233AR3. The business plans to extend the use of services for home appliances as well as mobile devices and industrial equipment

In May 2017, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced that they have acquires 45% stake of Astyx Communication & Sensors GmbH which will help the company to enhance their advanced autonomous technologies. This investment in radar technology will be beneficial for the company as it will allow them to integrate new and advanced technologies in the future cars

Competitive Analysis

Global radar sensor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of radar sensor market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

