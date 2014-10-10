The Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Study Report describes the subjective effect of different market factors on Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market fragments and topographies. The report provides a detailed analysis of the full scenario of the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market. The report highlights a wide range of key players who are doing outstanding work in this market. A precise SWOT analysis is proposed to each actor in order to obtain the quality and the defects of all the actors working on this market. This survey encourages the endorsement report to obtain meaningful data for each real actor and territory on which to focus.

It focuses on elements of the industry, including drivers, to provide the key elements that fuel the current market development. The report also acknowledges the limitations and chances of distinguishing high-growth Virtual Mobile Infrastructure -related segments. The survey also provides Porters with five power analyzes, a PESTEL analysis and an analysis of the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market chain to detect the effect of various factors, such as barter intensity of suppliers, targeted competition, risk of new participants, the danger of substitution and haggling buyers intensity on the market development.

Global virtual mobile infrastructure market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 200.91 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value is due to the need for enhancing the overall productivity of employees from various industries.

Virtual mobile infrastructure is defined as the technology responsible for the operations of mobile applications on their operating systems available on a remote server. This infrastructure helps in creation of a virtual device and is generally available over the cloud or internet and is made available through a data center hosting mechanism.

Market Drivers:

Increasing presence of virtual mobile infrastructure and its implementation across a variety of end-use industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of growth attributed to smartphone adoption acts as a market driver

Low cost and hardware requirements for operating of virtual mobile infrastructure; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Virtual mobile infrastructure provides functionalities such as app network usage, app filtering and compliance reporting tools which augments this market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of information and awareness regarding the availability of VMI; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Dearth of professionals required for proper operability and working of this infrastructure; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the complication of compatibility in Android and other various technical issues associated also impede the market growth

How this report will help companies to plan their investments and make strategies in the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market?

The Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of Sierraware, Trend Micro Incorporated, Avast Software , Nubo, Intelligent Waves, Pulse Secure, Prescient Solutions, Fortinet, Genymobile, Raytheon Company, Space-O Technologies, JFG, Forcepoint, Workspot among others.

The report also mentions regional or country level analysis, market shares for new entrants, critical success factors product sales figures, production value, currency and pricing, gross margins, current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets etc.

This Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market research report serves the businesses with making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and accomplish better profitability by prioritizing market goals.

Key Segmentation: Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market

By Component (Platforms, Services),

Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises),

Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises),

Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Government, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Sierraware announced the exhibition of their 5G Virtual Mobile and Edge Computing solutions for various Telecommunication market operators. This solution will enable greater gaming experience for users and will be capable of supporting multi-week battery charge life due to the power of cloud and edge computing

In November 2017, Intelligent Waves LLC announced that they had acquired Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI) technology and its associated assets from Hypori, Inc. which will help them in strategically enhancing their development of SPECTER. Hypori’s VMI will provide secure mobile infrastructure that can be commanded over the cloud to federal governments

Competitive Analysis: Global virtual mobile infrastructure market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of virtual mobile infrastructure market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

