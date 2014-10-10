An exhaustive research report is added in Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Global Tea-Based Skin Care Market” which created with some common growth strategies like market penetration, market expansion, product expansion, diversification and acquisition. The analytical study of Tea-Based Skin Care market report supports the mapping of growth strategies to increase sales and build on the market brand image. This study gives you an in-depth overview of telescopic view of current market trends, situations, opportunities, revenue growth, sustainability initiative, challenges, risks, entry barriers and status. The geometric and numerical data collected to generate this report are meant mostly by the graphs, tables and charts that make this report more user-friendly. The insights which mentioned in this report will focus on actionable ideas, better decision-making and better strategies for business which serves as a real backbone for your business seeking to thrive on the market.

Some of the Key Players involved in this market are Amorepacific, Hangzhou Pa Yi Luo Ya Cosmetics, L’Oréal, Avon, Unilever, 100% PURE, KOTOSHINA, Nutriglow Cosmetics, and so on.

Global tea-based skin care market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.57% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about the benefits of tea extracts for skin and increasing demand for vegan beauty products are the factor for the market growth.

Key Segmentation of global Tea-Based Skin Care Market

By Product (Facial Care, Body Care, Others),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Store, Online Stores, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Players

Amorepacific, Hangzhou Pa Yi Luo Ya Cosmetics, L’Oréal, Avon, Unilever, 100% PURE, KOTOSHINA, Nutriglow Cosmetics, Bo International, Green Tea Skin, DERMA E, Neo Australia, Delon Laboratories, Pureplay Skin Sciences India, Kypwell Corp Ltd, Gaia Organics, THE BODY SHOP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED., ARCONA, Innisfree., among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Unilever announced the acquisition of Tatcha. This acquisition will help the company to expand their portfolio and provide natural products to their customers. With this both the company will be able to meet the rising demand of the products

In September 2017, Innisfree announced the launch of their premium Black Green Tea skin range with strong antioxidant parts that look after skin and nourish it. It is an extremely stable antioxidant component that has only small quantities in general BGT Mask2green tea compared to Black Green Tea. This helps the skin to be fresh, moisturized, smooth and clean

