Global nail products market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing concern for healthy nails and growing popularity for non- toxic nail products are the factor for the growth of this market.

Features of the Report

Key Segmentation of Nail Products Market

By Product Type (Nail Polish, Nail Accessories, Nail Polish Remover, Nail Treatment, Nail Strengtheners, Other Products),

Sales Type (Bulk, Packaged), Distribution Channel (Retailers, Salon, Online),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Players

American International Industries, L’Oréal, Delia Cosmetics., Revlon, NSI Nails, Coty – OPI Inc., Creative Nail Design, California Chemical Specialties., Fiabila, Shree Product, Bagla., Sugan Cosmetics, essie, Piggy Paint, Nykaa E-Retail Pvt. Ltd, ART OF BEAUTY INC, Coloressence.com, Lakmé Cosmetics, SUGAR Cosmetics., BlueHeaven Cosmetics, Nails inc. limited, A Luxury Brand Partners (LBP) Company , Sally Hansen among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Cosmetics LK announced the acquisition of Prolana so they can serve their customer with high quality and safe products for nails. With the safe, effective and reliable products of the Prolana company will be able to strengthen their position in the market

In June 2016, Revlon announced the acquisition of Cutex. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product portfolio and will also strengthen their position in the market. With Cutex, the company will be able to advance their nail polish removers and provide better solutions to their customer

Report on (Nail products Market Report) mainly covers 12 sections acutely display the global market:

Chapter 1: To describe Nail products Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Nail products Creation, with sales, revenue, and price of Digital Content Creation.

Chapter 3: Nail products Creation, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share.

Chapter 4: To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Nail products Creation, for each region.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11 To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 Nail products to 2019.



Chapter 11 Nail products market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue.

Chapter 12: To describe Nail products sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

