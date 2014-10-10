Global privileged identity management market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.64% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Privileged Identity Management Market report presents the company profiles of the key vendors and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies to increase an adaptive perspective on the competitive scene and helps the readers to plan the strategies accordingly-: SecureAuth Corporation., One Identity LLC, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ekran System, Simeio Solutions, Thycotic., Xton Technologies, LLC., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, OneLogin, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., VMware, Inc, Foxpass, Inc., Oracle, HashiCorp, IBM Corporation, Saviynt Inc.

Market Dynamics Analysis-:

The Privileged Identity Management Market report consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis-:

Drivers:

Growing cautionary of data theft due to insider occurrences is driving the growth of the market

Requirement to improve organization productivity is propelling the growth of the market

Government monitoring agreements is boosting the growth of the market

Implementation of finest observes for identity management is contributing to the growth of the market

Restraints:

High cost of innovation and implementation is restricting the growth of the market

Frequent changes in regulations is hindering the growth of the market

Territorial Market Analysis-:

The report further examines the market potential for various regions all over the globe thinking about macroeconomic parameters, buyers’ purchasing behaviors and demand and supply.

Geologically, this report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

Global privileged identity management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of privileged identity management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

