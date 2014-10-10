Digital Insurance Platform Market report proves to be a perfect solution for pounding profound into essential aspects and elements which empowers the readers to settle on profitable decisions. The report is a profitable wellspring of direction and heading for organizations and people intrigued by the business. This market report makes some significant proposition for new product or service launch in this ICT industry before assessing its feasibility. The guideline objective of this report is to coordinate the customer understanding to an extent they can utilize this knowledge to experience success in the market.

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market is expected to reach USD 193.24 billion by 2025, from USD 78.47 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period to 2026.

Digital Insurance Platform Market report presents the company profiles of the key vendors and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies to increase an adaptive perspective on the competitive scene and helps the readers to plan the strategies accordingly-: TCS, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Infosys, Pegasystems, Appian, Mindtree, Prima Solutions, Fineos, Bolt Solutions, Majesco, EIS Group, Cogitate, Inzura, Duck Creek Technologies, Vertafore, Internet Pipeline, Ebaotech, Stoneriver, RGI and many more.

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Component(Tools, Services), Service(Managed Services, Professional Services), By Professional Service (Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance), End-User (Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators & Brokers, Aggregators), Insurance Application (Automotive, Transportation, Home Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Consumer Electronics & Industrial Machines, Travel), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises)– Industry Trends and Forecast

Market Dynamics Analysis-:

The Digital Insurance Platform Market report consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis-:

Drivers:

Growing adoption of IOT products

Shift of insurers’ focus from product-based to customer-centric strategies

Increased awareness among insurers about digital channels.

Increased awareness among insurers to access a broader segment of the market

Restraints:

Difficulty to integrate insurance platforms with legacy systems.

Lack of skilled workforce

Territorial Market Analysis-:

The report further examines the market potential for various regions all over the globe thinking about macroeconomic parameters, buyers’ purchasing behaviors and demand and supply.

Geologically, this report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

The global digital insurance platform market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital insurance platform market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global digital insurance platform market

Analyze and forecast the digital insurance platform market on the basis of component, service, professional service, end-user, insurance application, deployment type and organization size

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for component, service, professional service, end-user, insurance application, deployment type and organization size

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

