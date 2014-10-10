Global cognitive computing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.13% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of cloud-based technology and technological advancement & development in cognitive computing is the factor for market growth.

A few of the major competitors currently working in the global cognitive computing market are Google; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Intel Corporation; Cognitive Computing Consortium; Enterra Solutions; Numenta; Vicarious; SparkCognition; TIBCO Software Inc.; Naka Technologies; Wipro Limited; Marlabs Inc; among others.

Request Sample of Global Cognitive Computing Market Research Report 2019 @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cognitive-computing-market

Market Definition:

For complex situations where the responses may be vague or unclear, cognitive computing is the use of computerized models to mimic the human thinking process. They are usually based on self- learning system which utilizes different machine learning techniques so they can perform various human functions efficiently and smartly. Natural language processing, data mining, and pattern reorganization are some of the common self- learning methods which are used. They are widely used in industries such as aerospace & defence, telecom & IT, BFSI, media & entertainment among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising large and complex dataset will drive the market growth in the forecast period

Availability of innovative hardware and software system will also enhance the market growth

Advancement in the computing platforms such as cloud and mobile is another factor uplifting the growth of this market

Growing demand from healthcare sector also drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will restrain the market growth

Complexity associated with the government and compliance will impede the market growth

Dearth of awareness among population acts as a market restraint

Segmentation: Global Cognitive Computing Market

By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Other

By End- User

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On- Premises

By Vertical

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Aerospace & Defence

Telecom & IT

Energy &Power

Travel & Tourism

Media and Entertainment

Education and Research

Other

By Applications

Diagnostic APIs

Robots

Cyber Security

Farm Mechanization

Social Media Monitoring

Self-Driving Cars

Gaming

Video Surveillance

e- Learning

IT Infrastructure Management

Supply Chain Management

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-cognitive-computing-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Marlabs Inc announced the launch of their new AI and cognitive computing platform mAdvisor. This new launch uses technologies such as machine reasoning, machine learning, natural language processing, and natural language generation so they replicate human behavior in order to automate analytical activities such as data analysis, estimation and prediction. This will help the businesses to make accurate decisions

In October 2015, Intel Corporation announced the acquisition of Saffron. Saffron’s innovative software consumes data from different sources and connects the dots automatically to help companies to their boost decision-making. Saffron will continue to grow its current, independent business and contribute its technology to Intel’s activities and initiatives. This acquisition will help the Intel to strengthen their market position

Competitive Analysis

Global cognitive computing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cognitive computing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Get Full TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cognitive-computing-market