Global bioactive ingredient market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 58.59 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the growing demand of omega-3 fatty acids among the consumers

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bioactive ingredient market are Cargill, Incorporated. Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, AJINOMOTO CO. INC, Ingredion, FMC Corporation, Arla Foods amba, DuPont, BASF SE, Roquette Frères, Mazza Innovation Ltd, Sabinsa, Nuritas, Ltd., Vytrus Biotech, Kuehnle AgroSystems among others

Competitive Analysis:

Global bioactive ingredient market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bioactive ingredient market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Bioactive Ingredient Market

Global Bioactive Ingredient Market By Type (Amino acids, Minerals, Vitamins, Probiotics, Antioxidants, Phytochemicals, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Personal Care, Chemical Nutrition and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, BASF SE launched new range of bioactive ingredients which is used for beauty market. This product launch uses rambutan in order to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin and revitalize the hair. This program will offer above-average income for the growers providing health insurance. It will help the company to expand their product portfolio which will be applicable for various applications and also able to enhancing their customer base

In April 2019, Lonza launched H2OBioEVBioactive ingredient which is used for skin rejuvenation. It is a multifunctional cosmetic ingredient that revitalizes, rejuvenates and moisturizes skin. The launch will help the company in expanding its business in the cosmetics market. The new product launch offers three different biophysical and biochemical approaches in order to address the dry skin from a single ingredient. This will diversify the company’s product portfolio in future

Market Definition: Global Bioactive Ingredient Market

These are the essential compounds like prebiotics, amino acids, vitamins, and omega three fatty acids which are derived naturally. These ingredients are used in food and feed for a positive effect on human and animal health. These are found in the food ingredients in several forms such as glycosylated, esterified, thiolyated or hydroxylated. These are benefical for metabolic activities and various diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, rickets, anaemia, malnutrition among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients over synthetic ingredients will boost the market growth

Prevailing healthcare expenditure is another factor boosting the market growth

People are becoming more conscious towards their nutrition due to their hectic lifestyle; this is another factor driving the market growth

Enhancing quality of clinically approved ingredients along with the products arriving in the market is gaining consumers trust; this factor will also uplift the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complicated extraction and manufacturing process acts as restraint for the market growth

Lack of a regulatory framework to validate heath claims is anticipated to hamper the market

Lack of patent protection guidelines will also hinder the market growth

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

The report provides insights on the following points:

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Bioactive Ingredient Market ” and its commercial landscape To understand the future outlook and prospects for Bioactive Ingredient Market analysis and forecast 2019-2026. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the market

