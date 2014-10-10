The latest report on Active Network Management (ANM) market gives an essential review of the business including definitions, groupings, applications, and industry chain structure. This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Active Network Management (ANM) market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Details of few key market players are given here- ABB; Oracle; GE Digital; Schneider Electric; Siemens; Itron Inc.; Landis+Gyr; Indra Sistemas

The examination is an ideal blend of both quantitative and qualitative data featuring key market augmentations, challenges that industry and rivalry are trying alongside segmentation and new opportunities accessible and pattern in the Active Network Management (ANM) Market.

The report interfaces the authentic information from 2019 and estimates till 2025. The Active Network Management (ANM) market is estimated to value of USD 2189.17 million The report aims to provide help to chief market players and newcomers by providing them a careful market assessment.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demands for smart grid optimization with the help of automation resulting in greater efficiency in electricity transmission; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High demand for continued supply of electricity for the various end-users; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

Increasing volume of renewable energy being commercialized also acts as a market driver

Requirement of managing grids in a more effective way while reducing the overload on these grids; this factor is expected to enhance the market growth

Market Restraints:

Large costs associated with the deployment of active network management technology this factor is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Lack of awareness regarding the availability of advanced smart grid solutions is also restricting the growth of the market

Active Network Management (ANM) Market Outlook-:

Global active network management (ANM) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active network management (ANM) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Breakdown of Active Network Management (ANM) Market-:

The Active Network Management (ANM) market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

By Component

Software

Services Professional Services

Consulting

System Integration

Support & Maintenance Managed Services



By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Application Area

Power Power Generation

Thermal Power Plants

Nuclear Power Plants

Renewable Power Plants Power Grids

Energy & Utilities Oil & Gas Electric Power Transmission Water Treatment & Distribution

Transportation

Government

Others Manufacturing



Regional Insights-

Regional analysis helps the market players to take an exhaustive assessment of the Active Network Management (ANM) market region wise so that it becomes easy for them to distinguish and investigate the developing pattern and hidden opportunities all over the world.

The Active Network Management (ANM) market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Active Network Management (ANM) market players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the Active Network Management (ANM) market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global active network management (ANM) market are; Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.; UK Power Networks; Camlin Ltd; Smarter Grid Solutions Ltd.; ZIV; Argand Solutions; Kelvatek Ltd. among others.

Chapter Details Of Active Network Management (ANM) Market-:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Active Network Management (ANM) Market Landscape

Part 04: Active Network Management (ANM) Market Sizing

Part 05: Active Network Management (ANM) Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

What does this report offers?-:

Developing patterns alongside critical drivers, difficulties and conceivable outcomes.

Fortifies decision making capabilities of market players.

Statistics of the market in form of graphs, pictures, pie-charts and tables.

Detailed knowledge of Active Network Management (ANM) market.

