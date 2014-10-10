IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Deloitte and Hashed Health are turning heads in the Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market owing to their product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations. The Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market report brings you all the company profiles required to be in the competition for the Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market. With the help of SWOT analysis, this report informs you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2019-2026 while explaining the Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.
Currently, majority of the healthcare systems are in crisis owing to prohibitive costs, limited access to care, unclear reimbursement models, patient safety and quality of care, thus building a new precision health ecosystem through innovations is necessary. Factors such as the growing frequency of healthcare data glitches, rising number of duplicate drugs in circulation, growing trend of blockchain as a service (BaaS), and government initiatives to implement blockchain technologies for secured medical data are the major factors driving the growth of the market.
Usage of latest technology such as deep learning and blockchain in healthcare can reduce costs, improve regulatory compliance, increase data flow, and improve patient experience and outcomes. Blockchain applications for patient-data portability, interoperability, care delivery management and administration can solve significant problems faced by healthcare industry.
Competitive Analysis: Global Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Deloitte
- Gem
- Hashed Health
The Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 can be segmented into type, protocol, application, and end-user. On basis of the type, the market is segmented into public, private, and consortium. Blockchain types has ability to improve data security, data sharing, interoperability, patient engagement, big data analytics, health information exchange, fighting counterfeit drugs, R&D processes, AI-based diagnostics and fostering vertical business models.
On basis of application the market is classified into claims & billing management, internet of medical things, regulatory audit, drug supply chain management, clinical data exchange & interoperability and others. Drug supply chain management is one of the fastest growing segment, can lessen the need for third parties resulting in reduced time and cost required to complete and ensure transaction integrity and also reduces risk of fraud.
Objective of the Report
- To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare market
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare market.
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Regional and country-level analysis of the Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare market, by end-use.
- Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
