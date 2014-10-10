IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Deloitte and Hashed Health are turning heads in the Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market owing to their product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations. The Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market report brings you all the company profiles required to be in the competition for the Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market. With the help of SWOT analysis, this report informs you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2019-2026 while explaining the Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.

Currently, majority of the healthcare systems are in crisis owing to prohibitive costs, limited access to care, unclear reimbursement models, patient safety and quality of care, thus building a new precision health ecosystem through innovations is necessary. Factors such as the growing frequency of healthcare data glitches, rising number of duplicate drugs in circulation, growing trend of blockchain as a service (BaaS), and government initiatives to implement blockchain technologies for secured medical data are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Usage of latest technology such as deep learning and blockchain in healthcare can reduce costs, improve regulatory compliance, increase data flow, and improve patient experience and outcomes. Blockchain applications for patient-data portability, interoperability, care delivery management and administration can solve significant problems faced by healthcare industry.

