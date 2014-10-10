The global medical tubing market size is estimated at USD 16.33 billion by 2028. It is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 9.6%.

Growing applications of medical tubing in various medical devices, such as catheters, disposable medical equipment, and diagnostic equipment, are expected to drive the market demand over the coming years.

Medical Tubing Market Segmentation:

Medical Tubing Market By Material

PVC

Polyolefin

TPE & TPU

Silicone

Medical Tubing Market By Application

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Catheters & Cannulas

Drug Delivery Systems

Special Applications

Medical Tubing Market By Structure

Braided tubing

Single-lumen

Multi-lumen tubing co-extruded tubing

Tapered tubing

This report focuses on the Medical Tubing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Table of Content

1 Medical Tubing Market Overview

2 Global Medical Tubing Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Medical Tubing Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Medical Tubing Consumption by Regions

5 Global Medical Tubing Productions, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Medical Tubing Market Analyses by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Tubing Business

8 Medical Tubing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global Medical Tubing Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

