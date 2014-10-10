SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE LOGISTICS AND WAREHOUSE ROBOT INCLUDE: ABB Robotics, Amazon Robotics LLC, Fetch Robotics, GreyOrange Pte Ltd, KION Group AG, Rethink Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Aethon Inc, DAIFUKU Co, Ltd, KUKA AG, Omron Adept Technology, Seegrid Corporation, IAM Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, Clearpath Inc (OTTO Motors) and others are turning heads in the Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market owing to their product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations. The Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market report brings you all the company profiles required to be in the competition for the Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market. With the help of SWOT analysis, this report informs you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2019-2026 while explaining the Logistics and Warehouse Robot market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.

Global Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market is accounted for $3.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $80.86 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 43.2% during the forecast period.

Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market Increasing demand for automation across growing industrial applications, expansion in e-commerce sector and improvements in hardware-related drawbacks are some key factors propelling the market growth. However, high initial investment and declining services across warehouse centers are hindering the market.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the market. The amplified requirement for the logistics and warehouse robots in China is owing to its high demand across e-commerce industries. Japan and Republic of Korea are some of the other prominent countries in Asia-Pacific for the growth of the market.

The report includes market shares of Logistics and Warehouse Robot market for global, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

By Type, collaborative robots are anticipated to have a considerable growth in the market. Collaborative robots are tools designed and developed for automating tasks and making work simpler for humans. The constant growth in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the market. The security of these robots has improved their demand in different end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.

TYPES COVERED: Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market

Cartesian Robots

Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots

Articulated Robots

Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots

Mobile Robots

END-USERS COVERED: Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market

Electrical and Electronics

Pharmaceutical

E-Commerce

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Other End Users

PARTIAL CHAPTER OF THE TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market, By End User

6 Global Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market, By Product & Service

7 Global Logistics and Warehouse Robot Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

