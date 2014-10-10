SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING MARKET INCLUDE Mondi PLC, Amcor Limited, Grief, Westrock Company, Mauser Group, International Paper Company, Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company, Bemis Company, Orora Limited, Sigma Plastics Group, Tekni-Films, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sealed Air Corporation, A.G. Corp., Nefab Group, RDA Bulk Packaging, Cascades, others are turning heads in the Industrial Packaging Market owing to their product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations. The Industrial Packaging Market report brings you all the company profiles required to be in the competition for the Industrial Packaging Market. With the help of SWOT analysis, this report informs you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2019-2026 while explaining the Industrial Packaging Market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.

Global Industrial Packaging Market is accounted for $50.36 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $95.63 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Huge demand from the food & beverage packaging industry, increasing demand for packaging in major Asian Markets such as China and India and growing usage of high-value containers are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, strict rules & regulations and recycling & environmental concerns are some of the factors hindering the market growth. Moreover, increasing business related industries such as construction and electronics, chemical and pharmaceutical sector provides ample of opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

Industrial packaging is used to package a product during or after the manufacturing process. It is driven by increased worldwide trade demands for product safety and growing globalization is supporting the industry growth.

This permits the manufacturers to give easier distribution and decrease transportation losses happened by the damage during the protective wrapping. The series of process involved in industrial packaging consists of raw material suppliers, transport providers, end-product manufacturers, packaging waste contractors and recycling service providers.

By material, Plastics have been highly favoured the market over the past few years. It is easier to mould into specific shapes, gives a robust package covering for fragile contents, last much longer than other resources and can therefore be reused, and are cheaper than the other materials.

Materials Covered:

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Paperboard

Fiber

Products Covered:

Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs)

Crates/Totes

Drums

Sacks

Pails

Bulk Boxes

Other Products

Packagings Covered:

Flexible

Rigid

Applications Covered:

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture & Horticulture

Building & Construction

Oil & Lubricants

Automobile

Electronics

Tobacco

Personal Care

Engineering

Other Applications

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market and may witness remarkable growth and over the forecast period. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is primarily driven by the increasing industrialization and urbanization, rising consumer spending and changing lifestyle. North America is expected to be the fastest contributor in the market owing to expanded economy, transport and delivery infrastructures.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

