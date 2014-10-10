The forecasted period from 2019-2025 will be a silver bullet for the Healthcare Quality Management Market since the following key companies are establishing new trends in the market.

Some Of The Key Players In Global Healthcare Quality Management Market Include Nuance Communications, Inc., Altegra Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Change Health), Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health), Enli Health Intelligence, Premier, Medisolv, Cerner Corporation, Verscend Technologies, Mckesson Corporation, Dolbey Systems, Inc., Citiustech Inc., Quantros, Inc. and Surescripts, LLC

These companies have new business strategies which are going to be the moment of impact for change theHealthcare Quality Management Market . Therefore, the Healthcare Quality Management Market report is enclosed with all the company profiles that you need to know to gain an upper hand the market. This report explains the meaning of the definition, classifications, applications, and engagements while expounding the players’ actions in terms of their product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations. The Healthcare Quality Management Market report contains market key drivers and restraints by using the SWOT analysis.

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market is accounted for $1.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2017 to 2026.

Quality management is a necessary aspect in healthcare organizations and patients. One of the main reasons for the implementation of high management quality control in the healthcare industry is to ensure that proper care facilities are being offered to the patients.

Applications Covered:

Risk Management and Data Management

Delivery Modes Covered:

On-Premise Solutions and Web- & Cloud-Based Solutions

This function is being adopted by hospitals and medical clinics in order to show diligence to take optimal care of their patients. With the help of quality management, effectiveness of treatment can be improved along with better patient satisfaction.

By application, the data management segment accounted for the considerable share of the market due to the rising amount of unrelated data and the requirement of quality-based reports by regulatory bodies. The North America dominated the market due to well-established healthcare system in the region, higher acceptance of advanced technologies, the execution of Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in the U.S., advancing IT & big data capabilities, stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare quality reporting, shift from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursements are the major factors fueling the market.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Healthcare Quality Management Market, By Type

6 Global Healthcare Quality Management Market, By End User

7 Global Healthcare Quality Management Market, By Application

8 Global Healthcare Quality Management Market, By Delivery Mode

9 Global Healthcare Quality Management Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

