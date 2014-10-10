Global Alpha Olefins Market By Product (1-Butene, 1-Hexene, 1-Octene, 1-Decene, 1-Dodecene and Others), Application (Polyolefin Comonomers, Surfactant, Plasticizer, Lubricant, Drilling Machinery Fuel, Others) Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Some of the major competitors currently working in the global alpha olefins market are Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, INEOS, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Qatar Chemical Company Ltd, Sasol, Evonik Industries AG, Dow, Royal Dutch Shell, SABIC, Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd., Petro Rabigh, National Petrochemical Company, Jam Petrochemical Company, TPC Group among others.

Global alpha olefins market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 12.01 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is growing demand for polyethylene.

Market Definition:

Alpha olefins are the organic compounds which are produced by the oligomerization of ethylene. The oligomerization process consists of products with even-numbered carbon chains, usually ranging from C4 to C30+. The major applications of these compounds are comonomer for polyolefin production, synthetic lubricant production, as surfactant in detergent production and crude oil refining.

Market Drivers:

The demand of Pao-Based synthetic lubricants can drive the market growth in the forecast period

Growth of end-use Industries is another factor uplifting the market growth

Increasing demand for Pao-Based Synthetic Lubricants is also likely to boost the demand of antiscalants

Rising crude oil refining across the globe; this factor will also boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in the prices of ethylene acts as restraint for the growth of this market

Stringent environmental regulations is another factor restricting this market growth

Presence of alternatives in the market including tungsten disulphide along with the advancement in the nanoparticle-based lubricants will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Alpha Olefins Market

By Product

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

1-Decene

1-Dodecene

Others

By Application

Polyolefin Comonomers

Surfactants

Lubricant

Drilling Machinery Fuel

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Shell announced the production of the fourth alpha olefins (AO) unit at its Geismar, Louisiana, USA chemical manufacturing site. The expansion will bring total AO production at Geismar to more than 1.3 million tonnes per annum. It will help the company to meet the increasing demand of alpha olefins in the market

In August 2019, ExxonMobil has planned to expand their Vistamaxx production in their Texas facility and will enter into the linear Alpha olefins market. This expansion will allow ExxonMobil to enter into the linear alpha olefins market which are used in the production of detergents and synthetic lubricants. With this expansion, the company will be able to meet the growing demand of customers across the globe

Competitive Analysis:

Global alpha olefins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of alpha olefins market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

